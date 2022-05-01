Is Ronaldo likely to stay at Man United despite Champions League qualification failure?

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Manchester United has been a nightmare as the club struggles for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, he is tipped to stay despite UCL qualification failure.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes upon his return to Manchester United. However, his dream return has turned into a nightmare, as the club is struggling to secure a top-four finish in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), which will earn it a direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. Moreover, reports previously indicated that he is likely to leave if he does not get UCL football next season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is likely to stay despite no UCL next season. Former United player Tomasz Kuszczak feels that although the club has been a disappointment, it has nothing to take away from the Portuguese's performance, having scored 23 in 36 appearances across formats. He feels that Ronaldo will honour his contract and stay the following season before deciding upon his future. ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal congratulates Real Madrid for winning 35th La Liga title

Image Credit: Getty Images

"When he [Ronaldo] came to United, he knew their position at the time. He came to help; he came to build something, and I'm sure there will be offers for him, but he will choose United. A player like him, an icon of football and one of the best graduations in football history, coming back to Manchester United to help them back on track is inspiring. He's come back. He's scoring important goals. He's running the same as everyone else. Given his age, he's still performing. Having a personality like that in the team is a huge motivation for the rest of the squad. I wouldn't blame Cristiano Ronaldo for any of the issues at United at the minute," Kuszczak told MEN.

Image Credit: Getty Images