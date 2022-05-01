Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ronaldo likely to stay at Man United despite Champions League qualification failure?

    First Published May 1, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Manchester United has been a nightmare as the club struggles for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, he is tipped to stay despite UCL qualification failure.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes upon his return to Manchester United. However, his dream return has turned into a nightmare, as the club is struggling to secure a top-four finish in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), which will earn it a direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. Moreover, reports previously indicated that he is likely to leave if he does not get UCL football next season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, according to Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is likely to stay despite no UCL next season. Former United player Tomasz Kuszczak feels that although the club has been a disappointment, it has nothing to take away from the Portuguese's performance, having scored 23 in 36 appearances across formats. He feels that Ronaldo will honour his contract and stay the following season before deciding upon his future.

    ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal congratulates Real Madrid for winning 35th La Liga title

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "When he [Ronaldo] came to United, he knew their position at the time. He came to help; he came to build something, and I'm sure there will be offers for him, but he will choose United. A player like him, an icon of football and one of the best graduations in football history, coming back to Manchester United to help them back on track is inspiring. He's come back. He's scoring important goals. He's running the same as everyone else. Given his age, he's still performing. Having a personality like that in the team is a huge motivation for the rest of the squad. I wouldn't blame Cristiano Ronaldo for any of the issues at United at the minute," Kuszczak told MEN.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, Ronaldo's former club and newly crowned La Liga champion Real Madrid is reportedly interested in having him back. His current performance at Old Trafford has not impressed officials at the Santiago Bernabéu, and they look to have him back where he won two La Liga and four UCL titles. He also won four of his five Ballon d'Ors during his stint in the Spanish capital.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner career so far-ayh

    IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner's career so far

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH-CSK hyderabad-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Delhi-Lucknow Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO: The government's golden goose

    LIC IPO: The government's golden goose

    Explained Why PM Modi is visiting Germany, Denmark and France amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why PM Modi is visiting Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali - adt

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon