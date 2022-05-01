Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rafael Nadal congratulates Real Madrid for winning 35th La Liga title

    First Published May 1, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, who performed the honourary kick-off, congratulated Real Madrid for clinching its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal congratulated Real Madrid for clinching its record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion, who is in Madrid to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open, performed the honourary kick-off of the clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

    Also read: Powerful in Pink: Nadal's training sessions in full swing ahead of Madrid Open

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rodrygo's double put Los Blancos 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and La Liga top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. "We were very consistent throughout the season. We faltered in very few matches," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Captain Benzema lifted the trophy after coming off the bench late in the second half as Ancelotti rested several regular starters with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, trailing 4-3.

    Image Credit: Rafael Nadal Instagram

    Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Nadal expressed his gratitude to Real Madrid for inviting him to take the honourary kick-off and thanked fans at the stadium for the welcome. The Spanish ace's post was flooded with many comments, including La Liga's official account that posted an emoji of a crown in an indication of lauding the 'King' of Clay.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Very grateful to @realmadrid for inviting me to take the honorary kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Quite an honor. Thanks to the Madrid fans for the welcome. Impressive atmosphere. Congratulations to the team for the league title," the Spaniard said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After its win over Espanyol, Real Madrid is 17 points ahead of Sevilla, 18 points in front of Barcelona and 20 points ahead of Atlético. This is the Los Blancos' third Spanish league title in the last six seasons, one more than Barcelona and two more than Atlético in that period. Before that, Barcelona had won six titles in eight seasons, with Real Madrid one and Atlético another.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Nadal, after featuring in this year's Madrid Open, the 35-year-old will head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before reclaiming the trophy at Roland Garros and winning the 14th title.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner career so far-ayh

    IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner's career so far

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH-CSK hyderabad-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Delhi-Lucknow Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    LIC IPO: The government's golden goose

    LIC IPO: The government's golden goose

    Explained Why PM Modi is visiting Germany, Denmark and France amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why PM Modi is visiting Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez finally talks about Sukesh Chandrashekar and his expensive gifts

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali - adt

    Patiala clashes: Prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested in Mohali

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon