Is Cristiano Ronado the greatest footballer ever? Ex-Real Madrid teammate gives SHOCKING verdict

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema gave his verdict on whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the greatest footballer in the history of the sport. On his 40th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo considered himself as the greatest and complete footballer to have existed, putting himself ahead of Diego Maradona and rival Lionel Messi. The legendary football player, he does everything well in football, when it comes to scoring goals, footwork, free kicks, headers and others. “I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying truth from my heart. I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football... with my head, free kicks, and left foot. I'm fast. I'm strong." Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV earlier this month. Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement sparked an intense debate over his claim, with football pundits and fans weighing in whether the Portuguese footballer truly surpasses other football legends, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele in terms of overall greatness. However, Karim Benzema had a different opinion to his former Real Madrid teammate’s claim.

During an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Al-Ittihad striker was asked to share his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself as the greatest football player. Responding to the query, he stated that every player has their own while picking former Brazilian star Ronaldo as his greatest player of all time. “I think everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he has his own and it's a very good one." Karim Benzema

Ronaldo Nazario was one of the greatest Brazilian footballers, having helped Brazil clinched two FIFA World Cup titles in 1994 and 2002. He also won prestigious Ballon d’Or awards in 1997 and 2002. During his illustrious career from 1993 to 2011, Ronaldo plied his trade for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan, and won two La Liga triumphs, One Champions League title, and one Copa del Rey crown.

Karim Benzema has also lavished praise on his former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr, stating that the youngster would win the prestigious Ballon d’Or one day after he was controversially snubbed for the 2024 award. “I think these things about the Ballon d’Or are over, that’s it. For me, for everyone, he is the best. He is Real Madrid’s most decisive player, and he always makes the difference. I am very happy and proud of his work. I’ve already told him. Hopefully one day he can win that Ballon d’Or but it’s more important that he continues like this at Real Madrid, doing the things he does.” the 37-year-old said.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr have formed a prolific partnership during six years at the club from 2018 until the former’s departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in 2023. During their time together at the Los Blancos, the duo played a pivotal role in helping the club win two Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, and a Cope del Rey triumph. It remains to see whether Vinicius Jr would make his move to Saudi Arabia as the reports emerged that the Brazilian international has been heavily targeted by Saudi Pro Clubs with lucrative contracts.

Karim Benzema is currently having his best stint with Al-Ittihad after joining the club in the summer of 2024. It was reported that Benzema would annually receive 84 million pounds, making him one of the richest players in the Saudi Pro League history. The French international is the leading run-scorer for the club across all competitions in the ongoing season. In 53 appearances, Karim Benzema netted 34 goals. Benzema is currently in quest to help Al-Ittihad win their 10th Saudi Pro League title.

