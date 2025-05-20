Image Credit : Getty

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been enduring a horrible season as a captain and batter in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Under the leadership of Pant, LSG faced an early exit from the tournament, failing to qualify for the playoff for the second season on the trot.

LSG’s road to the playoffs came to an end after registering their seventh defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from the Lucknow Super Giants’ poor season, the major talking point has been Rishabh Pant’s poor form. The left-handed batter failed to live up to the expectations of the franchise as he has scored 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of at an average of 12.27 and at a strike rate of 100 in 12 matches.

Given his current performance, will Rishabh Pant be released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026.