IPL 2025: Will LSG release out-of-form Rishabh Pant ahead of the next season?
Rishabh Pant's performance as captain and batter for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 has been underwhelming. His poor form and the team's early exit raise questions about his future with the franchise.
Rishabh Pant's poor show in IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been enduring a horrible season as a captain and batter in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Under the leadership of Pant, LSG faced an early exit from the tournament, failing to qualify for the playoff for the second season on the trot.
LSG’s road to the playoffs came to an end after registering their seventh defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from the Lucknow Super Giants’ poor season, the major talking point has been Rishabh Pant’s poor form. The left-handed batter failed to live up to the expectations of the franchise as he has scored 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of at an average of 12.27 and at a strike rate of 100 in 12 matches.
Given his current performance, will Rishabh Pant be released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026.
No change of LSG’s fortunes under Pant’s leadership
After releasing former captain KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, Lucknow Super Giants were looking for a fresh start under new skipper following their failure to qualify for the playoffs in the last IPL season. The Lucknow-based IPL franchise heavily targeted Rishabh Pant at the IPL 2025 Auction and signed up for a whopping 27 crore as the next captain of the team.
However, the fortunes of the LSG did not change as they were the fifth team to be knocked out of the ongoing IPL season. From qualifying for playoffs for two seasons on the trot to getting knocked out in the league stage for two consecutive seasons, Lucknow Super Giants have witnessed a sharp decline in performance, raising questions about Rishabh Pant’s leadership and the franchise’s auction strategy.
27 crore gamble backfires for LSG
Rishabh Pant’s acquisition of 27 crore, making him the most expensive player, by Lucknow Super Giants was seen as a bold move and revamp their leadership ahead of the IPL 2025. However, the gamble backfired completely as Pant failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing IPL season. LSG’s decision to go all out for the left-handed batter, who played for Delhi Capitals in the last nine seasons, appeared to be miscalculated.
Rishabh Pant’s inability to anchor the innings in the middle or inspire consistent performances from the team led to mounting criticism from fans and experts alike. Moreover, Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise’s decision to release KL Rahul, who is in brilliant form with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, has further intensified the backlash. The hefty price tag, coupled with LSG’s failure to qualify for the playoffs, seemed to have amplified the pressure on Pant and franchise’s management.
Pant’s poor form affects overall team performance
Rishabh Pant’s inability to deliver consistent performances seemed to have impacted the overall performance of the Lucknow Super Giants, both tactically and psychologically. As captain and marquee player, Pant was expected to lead from the front, but his struggles with the bat and underwhelming decision-making in pressure situations often left the team directionless. This can be evidenced with their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing the match despite posting a total of 205/7.
Rishabh Pant’s poor form has often left other middle-order batters to shoulder the responsibility of accelerating the innings under pressure. The 27-year-old’s failure to inspire match-winning efforts had put additional burden on the bowling unit, leading to Lucknow Super Giants’ early exit from the tournament.
Has captaincy pressure taken a toll on Pant’s form?
The added responsibility of leading a new franchise like Lucknow Super Giants after serving nine seasons with Delhi Capitals might have taken a toll on Rishabh Pant’s individual performance. Known for his fearless batting, Pant appeared to be more restrained and uncertain at the crease throughout the season, often getting out at crucial junctures.
The tactical demands of captaincy, managing an unfamiliar squad, and living up to a record-breaking price tag may have collectively impacted his natural game. While Pant has led Delhi Capitals in the past, the expectations at the Lucknow Super Giants, especially KL Rahul’s departure, were significantly higher, potentially affecting both his confidence and rhythm.
What if LSG releases Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2026?
If Lucknow Super Giants decide to release Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2026, it would open a massive 27 crore purse heading into the next IPL Auction, enabling the team to rebuild the squad with more balanced investments. Such a move would signal a major shift in the franchise's vision, focusing on nurturing younger players or targeting in-form players who could lead the team.
Nonetheless, it could be a high-risk decision as Rishabh Pant’s stature as seasoned IPL campaigner and proven match-winner could attract higher bids in the next auction. Letting go of a player of his calibre might haunt LSG if regains his form with another franchise, just like how their former captain KL Rahul has reinvented himself with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. It remains to be seen whether LSG will let go of Rishabh Pant ahead of the next season or give him one more chance.