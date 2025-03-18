user
IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru unveil their new jersey during the RCB Unbox at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having waited 17 years to win a trophy, RCB will enter this IPL with a strong team. As a prelude to this, RCB released its new jersey at an unboxing event organized at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. 

All the RCB team players started practicing at 4 pm. After that, a music program was held. Famous singers Alok, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangrajan, Hanumankind and many others performed music. 


Appu, Kannada Kalrava:  Throughout the program, Puneeth Rajkumar's pictures and songs resonated in the stadium. Dancers entertained the fans by holding the Kannada flag and singing Kannada songs. A large number of fans gathered and cheered their favorite team by shouting RCB...RCB.

Rajat is a Long-Term Leader: Virat

Speaking at the ceremony, Virat Kohli said, 'Rajat Patidar is a long-term leader of RCB'. Rajat has a big responsibility to lead RCB. He has all the qualifications to be a champion, he said. 

Rajat also spoke on the occasion. 'Legends like Kohli, De Villiers, Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them play. It is a great honor to have the opportunity to lead the same team now,' he said.

