user
user

IPL 2025: Opening match of KKR Vs RCB likely to be abandoned? Here's why

IPL 2025: Indian Premier League is starting on 22nd March with the opening game at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. The match between reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Bangalore Royal Challengers (RCB) is under threat of being abandoned. Here's why

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

IPL 2025: The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens faces a major threat from inclement weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for March 22, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kolkata. Accuweather reports a 74% chance of rain during the day and a 90% chance in the evening, making a washout a strong possibility.

article_image2

The grand opening ceremony, featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani, is also at risk due to the adverse weather conditions. With a high probability of rain and nearly complete cloud cover, organizers may face disruptions to the star-studded event.


article_image3

Meteorologists attribute the unstable weather to a trough extending from central Odisha to Vidarbha, along with wind confluence over eastern India. These atmospheric conditions are leading to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms across South Bengal.

article_image4

Another IPL 2025 fixture at Eden Gardens has already been impacted, as KKR's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 will be relocated to Guwahati. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly explained that the decision was made after Kolkata police informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their inability to provide security on that day due to Ram Navami celebrations.

The rescheduling decision comes amid reports that over 20,000 processions are planned across West Bengal for Ram Navami. Political leader Suvendu Adhikari had highlighted the scale of the celebrations, which posed logistical and security challenges. As a result, the BCCI decided to shift the fixture to an alternative venue.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH)

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season HRD

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH) shk

'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

Recent Stories

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Recent Videos

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Video Icon
Bijapur Encounter: 26 Naxalites Killed, 18 Identified – Massive Weapons Seized | Asianet Newsable

Bijapur Encounter: 26 Naxalites Killed, 18 Identified – Massive Weapons Seized | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP Protests Against Speaker Biman Banerjee, Calls for President’s Rule in West Bengal

BJP Protests Against Speaker Biman Banerjee, Calls for President’s Rule in West Bengal

Video Icon
Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Video Icon