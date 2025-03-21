IPL 2025: Opening match of KKR Vs RCB likely to be abandoned? Here's why

Read Full Gallery

IPL 2025: Indian Premier League is starting on 22nd March with the opening game at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. The match between reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Bangalore Royal Challengers (RCB) is under threat of being abandoned. Here's why

IPL 2025 : The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens faces a major threat from inclement weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for March 22, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kolkata. Accuweather reports a 74% chance of rain during the day and a 90% chance in the evening, making a washout a strong possibility.

The grand opening ceremony, featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal , Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani, is also at risk due to the adverse weather conditions. With a high probability of rain and nearly complete cloud cover, organizers may face disruptions to the star-studded event.

Meteorologists attribute the unstable weather to a trough extending from central Odisha to Vidarbha, along with wind confluence over eastern India. These atmospheric conditions are leading to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms across South Bengal.

Another IPL 2025 fixture at Eden Gardens has already been impacted, as KKR's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 will be relocated to Guwahati. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly explained that the decision was made after Kolkata police informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their inability to provide security on that day due to Ram Navami celebrations.

The rescheduling decision comes amid reports that over 20,000 processions are planned across West Bengal for Ram Navami. Political leader Suvendu Adhikari had highlighted the scale of the celebrations, which posed logistical and security challenges. As a result, the BCCI decided to shift the fixture to an alternative venue.

