IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Faf du Plessis: THESE 5 players likely to play their last IPL

IPL 2025: Several stars are aiming to become champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and bid farewell to their careers. Let's find out who those stars are who might announce their retirement after the upcoming IPL.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, may play his last IPL season in 2025, marking a legendary farewell.

Ishant Sharma, playing for Gujarat Titans, may also play his last IPL season in 2025, ending a remarkable career.

Faf du Plessis, representing Delhi Capitals, may play his final IPL season in 2025, bringing an end to his stellar career.

Karn Sharma, playing for Mumbai Indians, may play his last IPL season in 2025, concluding his successful journey.

Moeen Ali, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, may play his final IPL season in 2025, wrapping up his IPL career.

