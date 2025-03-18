IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Faf du Plessis: THESE 5 players likely to play their last IPL

IPL 2025: Several stars are aiming to become champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and bid farewell to their careers. Let's find out who those stars are who might announce their retirement after the upcoming IPL.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:44 AM IST

IPL 2025: Explosive batting, lightning fast bowling, spin magic... now it's time for fielding wonders to shine

article_image2

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, may play his last IPL season in 2025, marking a legendary farewell.

 


article_image3

Ishant Sharma, playing for Gujarat Titans, may also play his last IPL season in 2025, ending a remarkable career.

article_image4

Faf du Plessis, representing Delhi Capitals, may play his final IPL season in 2025, bringing an end to his stellar career.

article_image5

Karn Sharma, playing for Mumbai Indians, may play his last IPL season in 2025, concluding his successful journey.

article_image6

Moeen Ali, representing Kolkata Knight Riders, may play his final IPL season in 2025, wrapping up his IPL career.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Heinrich Klaasen – Top 5 highest-paid players in Indian Premier League

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Chetan Sakariya shares his excitement on return to KKR for the season HRD

IPL 2025: Chetan Sakariya shares his excitement on return to KKR for the season

IPL 2025: Moeen Ali backs BCCI's two-year ban on Harry Brook after withdrawing from the season HRD

IPL 2025: Moeen Ali backs BCCI's two-year ban on Harry Brook after withdrawing from the season

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli makes emotional request to RCB fans for Rajat Patidar at the Unbox event (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli makes emotional request to RCB fans for Rajat Patidar at the Unbox event (WATCH)

NBA: 5 Players Who Played Through Injury and Delivered Legendary Performances

NBA: 5 Players Who Played Through Injury and Delivered Legendary Performances

NBA: 5 Probable Playoff Teams That Could Enter Rebuild Mode in 2025

NBA: 5 Probable Playoff Teams That Could Enter Rebuild Mode in 2025

Recent Stories

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand AJR

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war shk

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026 gcw

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon