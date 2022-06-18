Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Intention is to try and play Wimbledon' - Rafael Nadal

    First Published Jun 18, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal played the French Open 2022 final with a left-foot injury, which put his Wimbledon 2022 status in doubt. However, he intends on playing the grass-court Grand Slam.

    Rafael Nadal of Spain has been nursing a left-foot injury since the 2022 French Open final, which he won for the record-extending 14th time and taking his overall Grand Slam tally to 22. Because of the injury, his status for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships has been put in doubt, starting on June 27. However, he has been improving and could be heading to England soon, as he might be in London by Monday. After his title win at Roland Garros, he had been taking periodical injections to soothe the nerves on his injured foot. He has been dealing with the injury for a long time, missing several tournaments in the past.

     

    "I'm happy. I haven't limped for a week, and the training evolution is progressing. The pain has been different from day to day, and that's progress. I have to wait for a little. I intend to try and play Wimbledon, and this week has told me there is a chance. I've had two treatment sessions, as was planned. At the moment, the progress, as I see it, is satisfactory," Nadal was quoted as saying to reporters in Mallorca, reports IANS.

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here's why

    Nadal explained how he played in Paris with the injured foot, saying, "I was able to play during these two weeks with extreme conditions. I have been playing with injections on the nerves to sleep the foot, and that's why I was able to play during these two weeks. I have no feelings on my foot because my doctor was able to put anaesthetic injections on the nerves, which removes the feeling on my foot. But, at the same time, it's a big risk in terms of fewer feelings, a little bit bigger risk of turning your ankle."

    "I'm prudent because I know that things change. At the moment, I've been able to train over these five days. That's progress, allowing me to return to Wimbledon after three years. I'm excited about it. It's a question of taking it daily but giving myself a chance to compete," concluded Nadal.

