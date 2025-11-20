- Home
Virat Kohli's home, like the amazing cricketer, is a class apart. Checking the celebrity couple's social media posts reveals that Kohli lives in a gorgeous Mumbai flat with his wife, Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood star and movie producer.
Just like the amazing cricket player, Virat Kohli, his home is in a league of its own. An examination of the celebrity pair's social media posts indicates that Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress and movie producer Anushka Sharma, reside in a stunning flat in Mumbai. In addition to their son, Akaay, and daughter, Vamika, the couple resides at this location.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will host a housewarming ceremony for their farmhouse in Alibaug, according to media reports. The pair has been seen making frequent journeys to their Alibaug home via the Gateway of India Jetty.
The couple had erected a 10,000-square-foot villa on an 8-acre site that they had purchased for around Rs 19 crore in 2022. Sussanne Khan, an accomplished designer, created the farmhouse. The farmhouse boasts a temperature-controlled pool, among other facilities.
Virat's mansion in Worli, one of Mumbai's most affluent neighbourhoods, with bright lighting and a beautiful green patio. The house is located in Omkar 1973, andwas purchased in 2016 for Rs 34 crore.
This is one of the most affluent complexes in the area, and the power couple is one of the Omkar 1973 superstars who own apartments here.
According to numerous media sources, the property spans 7,000 square feet. Sharma recently released a video of Kohli playing with a dinosaur in their TV room, which features a 13-foot-high ceiling and dark wood panel walls. The flooring matches the wooden walls well. The powder-pink lounge chair and the handmade rug on the floor add to the room's appeal.
House of Virat Kohli: Interiors
The lovely balcony highlights the grandeur of this residence. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows, oak floors, a glass ledge, and breathtaking views of the sea make this house as famous as the other Omkar 1973 superstars. It has a resort-like atmosphere, which makes it one of the couple's favourite destinations.
Sharma appears to have a favourite spot that she frequently employs as a backdrop in most of her red carpet photos. Similar to the television room, the corner has geometric grey panels that complement the apartment's high ceiling. The retro-looking black and white marble flooring provides an appealing contrast to the images.
Anushka Sharma, an Omkar 1973 star, spends her time in the dressing room preparing for events and award presentations. The walls are adorned with black-and-white wallpaper featuring a variety of designs. The old chair complements the decor and creates a subtle contrast. The circular mirror with projected cosmetics lights makes this location ideal for some camera work as well.
