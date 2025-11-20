Image Credit : anushka sharma instagram

Virat's mansion in Worli, one of Mumbai's most affluent neighbourhoods, with bright lighting and a beautiful green patio. The house is located in Omkar 1973, andwas purchased in 2016 for Rs 34 crore.

This is one of the most affluent complexes in the area, and the power couple is one of the Omkar 1973 superstars who own apartments here.