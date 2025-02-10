IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's tally in international cricket

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 119 off 90 balls at an impressive strike rate of 132.22 that not only marked his return to form but also helped India chase down 305-run target set by England in the second ODI in Cuttack. 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a memorable return to form with a power-packed century against England at Cuttack in the second ODI on Sunday, helping him overtake Rahul Dravid to enter the top 10 run-getters in ODI cricket.

At Cuttack, every minute spent was worth it for fans who had waited months to witness Rohit hit top gear once again. The Hitman set his struggles aside, timing and middling his shots with perfection to score 119 in 90 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 132.22.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 267 ODIs, Rohit has 10,987 runs at an average of 49.26 and a strike rate of 92.70. He has 32 centuries and 57 fifties, with a best score of 264. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in ODIs. Dravid has on the other hand, scored 10,889 runs In 344 matches and 318 innings at an average of 39.16, with 12 centuries, 83 fifties, and best score of 153.

Rohit also overtook legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-getter for India as an opener in international cricket. In 343 matches, he has scored 15,404 runs at an average of 45.43, with 44 centuries and 79 fifties. His best score is 264.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

On the other hand, Sachin has scored 15,335 runs at an average of 48.07 in 346 matches and 342 innings. He has made 45 centuries and 75 fifties, with the best score of 200*. The highest-run-getter for India as an opener is Virender Sehwag, who has scored 15,758 runs in 321 matches and 388 innings at an average of 41.90, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 319.

article_image4

Image Credit: ANI

The four-wicket triumph in Cuttack was Rohit's 36th ODI win as captain. He is now tied with legendary Viv Richards for the third-highest wins as captain in the format. Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Virat are tied at the top with 39 wins in the ODIs as captain.

Rohit took a step closer to dethroning Pakistan's former explosive all-rounder Shahid Afridi for the most sixes in the men's ODI format.

In his 119-run blitzkrieg, Rohit tonked seven maximums, taking him past Chris Gayle's record of 331. After his swashbuckling display, Rohit sits in the second spot with 338 sixes in men's ODIs, only Afridi ahead of him with 351 sixes.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Summarising the match, England won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Root (69 runs from 72 balls, 6 fours) and Ben Duckett (65 runs from 56 balls, 10 fours) delivered masterful knocks, powering England to 304 in their first innings. Liam Livingstone (41 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours, and 2 sixes) and Jos Buttler (34 runs from 35 balls, 2 fours) also contributed, helping England surpass the 300-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling attack with a three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

uring the run chase, Rohit Sharma (119 runs from 90 balls, 12 fours, and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (60 runs from 52 balls, 9 fours, and 1 six) gave the hosts a strong start with a 136-run partnership.

In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer (44 runs from 47 balls, 3 fours, and 1 six) and Axar Patel (41* runs from 43 balls, 4 fours) played crucial knocks to secure a four-wicket win for India.

England's bowlers had an off day, but Jamie Overton led the English attack with a two-wicket haul. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Babar Azam will perform: Fakhar Zaman confident of Pakistan star batter returning to form in ODI tri-series

'Babar Azam will perform': Fakhar Zaman confident of Pakistan star batter returning to form in ODI tri-series

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Steve Smith becomes first Australia fielder to achieve THIS feat HRD

SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Steve Smith becomes first Australia fielder to achieve THIS feat

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root overtakes ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan to script massive record

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root overtakes ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan to script massive record

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boys day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boy's day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma silences his critics with a blazing 76-ball century in Cuttack (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma silences his critics with a blazing 76-ball century in Cuttack (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE ATG

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh! gcw

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh!

Top 7 universities in India for studying fine arts and design iwh

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon