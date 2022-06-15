Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am hitting my peak' - Sunil Chhetri after India qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2023

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who will turn 38 in August, believes he's hitting his peak right now.

    Image credit: PTI

    After scoring an incredible free-kick against Afganisthan on the weekend to help seal India's spot in the 2023 AFC Asia Cup and scoring another goal in a 4-0 win over Hong Kong on Tuesday, Sunil Chhetri believes he's hitting his peak right now. Chhetri, who helped India qualify for its second straight Asia Cup for the first time with seven goals, praised his teammates and fans following the 4-0 win yesterday. The third-highest international goalscorer among active players, Chhetri moved to 84 goals after scoring in Tuesday's win over Hong Kong. The 2021 Khel Ratna Winner is now tied with the great Ferenc Puskas for international goals and only two behind Lionel Messi.

    Image credit: PTI

    Conditions weren't ideal with a thunderstorm. However, the fans in Kolkata still showed support in numbers. Chhetri was impressed with the support as he said, "The kind of form we are in, we would have loved to play at home. It would be great to play here because the fans are coming up and supporting us in numbers." The host for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup is still undecided after China had to pull out due to the COVID restrictions in the country.

    ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023 - India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons

    Image credit: PTI

    Chhetri also praised the rise of youngsters in the national team. "The kids are just amazing. They'll probably kill me for calling kids. The boys are fantastic. We have the right mix of senior and junior players in the dressing room. You've also got Liston [Colaco] and Suresh [Wangjam] along with Akash [Mishra] and Roshan [Singh], who have been brilliant," he added, reports ANI.

    Image credit: AIFF

    "A lot of youngsters coming up, and Ishan [Pandita] has been outstanding in training too, and look what he did today. Ishan and Sahal [Abdul Samad] are two players who deserve nights like this," said Chhetri.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy to have started the season on a high note - Neeraj Chopra on breaking his national record during Paavo Nurmi Games 2022-ayh

    'Happy to have started the season on a high note' - Neeraj Chopra on breaking his national record

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks Interested in trades for Indiana Pacers Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Knicks Interested in trades for Pacers' Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon

    Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move from Benfica-ayh

    'Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool' - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video: Esha Gupta's 7 hottest bikini pictures; fans should not miss RBA

    Sexy pictures: Esha Gupta's 7 hottest bikini pics; fans should not miss

    Lata Mangeshkar forever: A unique installation of the late singer by Namjoshis as a tribute RBA

    Lata Mangeshkar forever: A unique installation of the late singer by Namjoshis as a tribute

    Indian Army's cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra-tgy

    Indian Army’s cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra

    BTS to focus on solo projects; know interesting facts about South Korean K-Pop Boy Band RBA

    BTS to focus on solo projects; know interesting facts about South Korean K-Pop Boy Band

    Brutal video of nanny beating 2-yr-old in MP goes viral; watch - gps

    Brutal video of nanny beating 2-yr-old in MP goes viral; watch

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon