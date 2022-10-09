Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hima Das honoured by Assam Rifles

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    Hima Das is a top Indian track athlete who holds a national record and has won multiple competitive medals. She has been honoured by Assam Rifles recently, while she is also the DSP of the state police department.

    Image credit: Getty

    Renowned Indian track athlete Hima Das keeps scaling new heights, making India proud through her record-breaking and medal-winning performances. As a result, she has been honoured by her state with numerous accolades. She has also been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police by Assam Police. On Sunday, she was again honoured by her state; this time, it was Assam Rifles. Haflong Battalion of HQ 21 Sect AR, under the General Assam Rifles (East) Headquarters Inspector's aegis, complimented her. She was on a visit to Dima Hasao for sports promotion. The event saw 28 schools from the city attending it, along with Nandita Garlosa (Cabinet Minister) and other district sports authorities.

    Image credit: PTI

    In a statement, Assam Rifles said, “It was an opportunity for Assam Rifles to encourage sports which can develop society and direct the youth in the right direction, thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation-building process. Miss Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sportspersons of North Eastern States, and she has an image which every generation after her will try to emulate.”

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as Hima's performance is concerned, she has won four competitive medals, which include three golds and a silver. In 2018, she was conferred with the Arjuna Award. She is the first Indian to win gold at an international track event and holds a national record in the 440 metres race she attained during the Asian Games 2018.

