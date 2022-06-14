Has Xavi asked Gerard Pique to leave Barcelona days before his split with Shakira?

Gerard Pique is in personal turmoil as he is splitting with his partner Shakira. Meanwhile, he has also been reportedly asked to leave Barcelona by boss Xavi.

It seems like nothing is going right for Spanish defender Gerard Pique. He is already having a hard time in his personal life, as he is splitting with his long-time partner Shakira after the latter alleged that he happened to be cheating on her. In the meantime, it seems like the incident also took a toll on his professional life. As per a report, he has been asked by Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave the club for his "unprofessional conduct off the field" and "deteriorating physical condition". At the same time, Xavi, his former Barca teammate, has informed him that he does not happen to be a part of his plans for the club anymore, while he has issues with his business interests outside the club.

