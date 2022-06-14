Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Xavi asked Gerard Pique to leave Barcelona days before his split with Shakira?

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    Gerard Pique is in personal turmoil as he is splitting with his partner Shakira. Meanwhile, he has also been reportedly asked to leave Barcelona by boss Xavi.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    It seems like nothing is going right for Spanish defender Gerard Pique. He is already having a hard time in his personal life, as he is splitting with his long-time partner Shakira after the latter alleged that he happened to be cheating on her. In the meantime, it seems like the incident also took a toll on his professional life. As per a report, he has been asked by Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave the club for his "unprofessional conduct off the field" and "deteriorating physical condition". At the same time, Xavi, his former Barca teammate, has informed him that he does not happen to be a part of his plans for the club anymore, while he has issues with his business interests outside the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    For those unaware, Xavi and Pique nailed it for Barcelona during their prime time, as they went on to win three UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles with the club. However, as per The Sun, those past glories have not influenced Xavi's assessment of Pique's recent performances. Although the club still owes £34.3 million to Pique, it is confident that the Spaniard will be leaving nobly.

    ALSO READ: Did Shakira hire detectives to uncover Gerard Pique's infidelity? Details here

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, the report adds that Barcelona is eager to write off Pique and offload him to reduce its wage bill and get some money in return to make some signings for the upcoming season. Pique's current contract is valid until 2024. However, it is being conveyed that the Spaniard is not ready to give up yet. Instead, he is waiting to prove his worth to the Catalans again.

