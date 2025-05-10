Football transfer rumours: Zubimendi to Arsenal? BIG updates

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Zubimendi has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal on a long-term contract with a release clause of €60 million, marking Arteta’s first summer signing.
Man United and Man City are eyeing Sandro Tonali. Newcastle may sell for £70m due to PSR rules despite his key role in their top-five Premier League push.
Flamengo’s Wesley, 21, is attracting interest from Man City, Liverpool & Man Utd. The Brazil full-back could cost €35m with several top clubs tracking him.
Florian Wirtz is set to snub Manchester City and join Bayern Munich, with the Leverkusen star reportedly agreeing to a €100m move ahead of the new season.
Bayern begin talks with Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, but face Real Madrid and Barcelona competition for the German defender whose contract ends this season.
Leroy Sane is open to a La Liga move if he leaves Bayern this summer, though Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown strong interest in the winger.
Real Madrid have inquired about AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, who is expected to leave San Siro this summer amid growing interest from top European clubs.
Hugo Ekitike will leave Frankfurt this summer, with top Premier League clubs in talks. The striker wants UCL football before deciding his next move.
Arsenal have begun contract talks with William Saliba to fend off interest from Real Madrid, aiming to secure the defender’s long-term future at the Emirates.
