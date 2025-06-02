Glenn Maxwell retirement: Records set by Australian all-rounder in ODI format
Glenn Maxwell has retired from ODIs after a stellar career, leaving behind a legacy of records. From the fastest Australian ODI century to the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase, Maxwell's impact on the game is undeniable.
New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect. Maxwell, a two-time World Cup winner, played 149 matches, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. He also hit four centuries and 23 fifties.
Maxwell's retirement marks the end of an illustrious ODI career, during which he created numerous records. Here are some of his notable achievements:
Highest individual score in an ODI run-chase
Maxwell holds the record for the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase, scoring an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup. This feat also made him the first Australian player to score a double-century in ODIs.
Fastest ODI century for Australia
He is also the fastest Australian to score a century in ODIs, achieving the milestone in just 40 balls against the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup.
Most centuries in the World Cup while batting at No. 5 or below
In World Cup history, Maxwell scored the most centuries while batting at number five or below, with three centuries to his name.
Second-most sixes for Australia in ODIs
In ODIs, Maxwell hit 155 sixes, the second-most for Australia, behind only Ricky Ponting, who smacked 159 sixes.
Highest career strike-rate
Maxwell retires with the highest career strike-rate among players who have played 100 or more ODIs, with a strike rate of 126.70. He finishes second overall, behind Andre Russell, who has a strike rate of 130.22 in 56 ODIs.
Second-fastest double century in ODIs
He also holds the record for the second-fastest double century in ODIs, reaching the 200-run mark against Afghanistan in 128 balls.
Third-most sixes in World Cup history
Maxwell finished his World Cup career with 43 sixes, the third-most behind Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle. During the 2023 World Cup, he surpassed David Warner to become Australia's leading six-hitter in the format.