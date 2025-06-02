Image Credit : Getty

New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect. Maxwell, a two-time World Cup winner, played 149 matches, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. He also hit four centuries and 23 fifties.

Maxwell's retirement marks the end of an illustrious ODI career, during which he created numerous records. Here are some of his notable achievements: