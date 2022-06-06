Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to play EFL Championship? Cardiff City readying contract offers

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are hunting for new clubs. Meanwhile, Cardiff City is reportedly preparing offers. But will the duo play in the EFL Championship?

Image credit: Getty

In what could be considered a piece of gripping news, Welsh striker Gareth Bale and fellow countryman midfielder Aaron Ramsey are on the verge of finding new clubs for themselves. While Bale has left Spanish champion Real Madrid, Ramsey is deciding on parting ways with Italian giants Juventus. However, shockingly, the club that is ready to offer the duo a contract happens to be homeland but is not an English Premier League (EPL) club. Even more shocking is that the club plays in the EFL Championship, and it happens to be none other than Cardiff City. The million-dollar question that remains now is, will the duo play in the Championship?

According to 90mins, Cardiff is readying contracts for the duo. The 32-year-old Bale, born in Cardiff, has never played in the country. Although he began his youth career with Cardiff Civil Service, he quickly moved to Southampton in England, where he started his senior career. The Bluebirds are looking to sign him on a short-term deal and could extend his contract if the club manages to get promoted to the EPL. ALSO READ: 'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

There would be some ambiguity in terms of wages at the club, as Championship clubs cannot afford £600,000 per week, the pay Bale last drew at Madrid. However, it is being reported that he could be willing to take a pay cut at his next club. But will it be at Cardiff, and the Championship remains to be seen.

