Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Pro-Vladimir Putin comments will invite sanctions, says tournament director

    First Published May 13, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    The French Open 2022 will be played from May 29. Although the Russian players are participating, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has warned of players being sanctioned for pro-Vladimir Putin comments.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2022 French Open begins on May 29. The Grand Slam tournament will also witness the Russian players participating individually and not representing their nation. The participation of the Russians has been subject to controversy, especially considering the prevailing war between the two countries, with Russia beginning the unprovoked attack. However, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has issued a stern warning to all the players regarding the situation. She added that anyone found delivering pro-Vladimir Putin (Russian President) comments or statements would face sanctions. While Roland Garros has decided to allow the Russians as per the ATP and WTA guidelines, Wimbledon has banned them.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to France Inter, Mauresmo stated, “It’s very complicated, probably there is no fair decision to take. We keep the line of what all the European governments – and other governments – decided in March, i.e. national teams of Russia and Belarus were banned, but not the athletes as individuals, as long as they play under strict neutrality. We will be very meticulous about that. There will be sanctions for sure if any of them should have pro-Putin statements in the media.”

    ALSO READ: Italian Open 2022 - Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to reach QF; hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s decision to ban the Russian and Belarusian players has drawn criticism, while the competition was also stripped of its ranking points. Meanwhile, record 21-time GS winner Rafael Nadal was asked about the decision to deny Wimbledon of its ranking points, to which he said, “No, and I don’t have a clear opinion on that, so I prefer not to give you a clear answer. And, that’s it. There are some private conversations on the council about this kind of stuff, something that honestly I think it’s not good for the public.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “The only thing that we can do is to be in touch with Wimbledon and the rest of the ATP management to do the things that work better to protect every player in the ATP. In the end, that’s our job to protect the players and to work for the benefit of every single player that we are representing. That’s all. The rest of the things I cannot talk about,” he concluded, reports Eurosport.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI

    Crushed MI and went back Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022 snt

    'Crushed MI and went back': Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to seal quarterfinal berth hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris snt

    Italian Open 2022: Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to reach QF; hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai Indians knock Chennai Super Kings out of playoffs race, Twitter has mixed reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Clinical Mumbai knocks Chennai out of playoffs race, mixed reactions on Twitter

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic applauds Wawrinka's comeback after sealing quarter-final berth

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022 Struggling Rafael Nadal not ready to give up dream of winning 14th crown snt

    French Open 2022: Struggling Nadal not ready to give up dream of winning 14th crown

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here - adt

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's another video goes viral, after her MMS controversy RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's another video goes viral, after her MMS controversy (Watch)

    Sri Lanka s new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help desires deeper connection with India gcw

    Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help, desires deeper connection with India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming feels CSK was tide unlucky following temporary DRS glitch vs MI

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon