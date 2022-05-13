French Open 2022: Pro-Vladimir Putin comments will invite sanctions, says tournament director

The French Open 2022 will be played from May 29. Although the Russian players are participating, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has warned of players being sanctioned for pro-Vladimir Putin comments.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2022 French Open begins on May 29. The Grand Slam tournament will also witness the Russian players participating individually and not representing their nation. The participation of the Russians has been subject to controversy, especially considering the prevailing war between the two countries, with Russia beginning the unprovoked attack. However, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has issued a stern warning to all the players regarding the situation. She added that anyone found delivering pro-Vladimir Putin (Russian President) comments or statements would face sanctions. While Roland Garros has decided to allow the Russians as per the ATP and WTA guidelines, Wimbledon has banned them.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to France Inter, Mauresmo stated, “It’s very complicated, probably there is no fair decision to take. We keep the line of what all the European governments – and other governments – decided in March, i.e. national teams of Russia and Belarus were banned, but not the athletes as individuals, as long as they play under strict neutrality. We will be very meticulous about that. There will be sanctions for sure if any of them should have pro-Putin statements in the media.” ALSO READ: Italian Open 2022 - Shapovalov outlasts Nadal to reach QF; hopes to see Spaniard fit for Paris

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s decision to ban the Russian and Belarusian players has drawn criticism, while the competition was also stripped of its ranking points. Meanwhile, record 21-time GS winner Rafael Nadal was asked about the decision to deny Wimbledon of its ranking points, to which he said, “No, and I don’t have a clear opinion on that, so I prefer not to give you a clear answer. And, that’s it. There are some private conversations on the council about this kind of stuff, something that honestly I think it’s not good for the public.”

Image Credit: Getty Images