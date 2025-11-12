4 WWE Superstars Who Could Challenge New Intercontinental Champion John Cena
John Cena’s Intercontinental Championship reign has just begun. Four possible challengers may step forward soon.
The Judgment Day Seeking Redemption
Dominik Mysterio’s loss to Cena is expected to stir trouble within The Judgment Day. Finn Balor may ridicule Dominik for failing, and JD McDonagh could also be positioned as a contender. Either Balor or JD stepping up against Cena would allow the faction to reclaim momentum, while sidelining Dominik from another mid‑card title run.
Austin Theory Returning To Confront Cena
Austin Theory has been absent from WWE programming for some time, but his past heated exchanges with Cena make him a natural challenger. A return match against the 17‑time World Champion would spotlight Theory’s comeback and reignite their unfinished rivalry. Facing Cena for the Intercontinental Championship could be the perfect way to reintroduce him.
El Grande Americano Seeking Revenge
El Grande Americano often aided Dominik Mysterio during his reign, but the masked ally was missing from RAW this week. With Dominik dethroned, Americano may step forward to challenge Cena directly. Dominik could even attempt to support him in retaliation, hoping the masked competitor succeeds where he failed by taking the title from the veteran.
Penta Eyeing The Intercontinental Title Again
Penta has previously tried to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio but came up short. Now that Cena holds the belt, the former AEW star might seize the chance to challenge him. A clash between Penta and Cena would be unexpected during Cena’s farewell tour, and even in defeat, the opportunity would elevate Penta’s standing.