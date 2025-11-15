Image Credit : Getty

Tiffany Stratton’s recent title loss left her without a clear direction. A rematch with Jade Cargill seems unlikely, as the two have already clashed three times with the championship at stake. That rivalry appears closed.

Her absence since dropping the belt could set up a fresh path, and WarGames offers the perfect stage. Stratton was part of last year’s contest alongside Nia Jax, though her team fell short. With Jax continuing to cause her trouble, stepping into this year’s battle would allow Stratton to reset her momentum. As one of WWE’s most prominent women, joining Ripley’s side could help her rebuild credibility before the Royal Rumble season.