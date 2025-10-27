4 Reasons Jey Uso Should Not Win World Heavyweight Championship Again At SNME
WWE fans love Jey Uso, but repeating his earlier title story may not be the best move. Here’s why another reign could fall flat.
His Previous Championship Run Fell Flat After WrestleMania
Jey Uso’s crowning moment at WrestleMania 41, where he dethroned Gunther, was undeniably emotional. Unfortunately, the aftermath didn’t live up to the hype. His 51-day reign included a no-contest with Seth Rollins, a forgettable feud with Logan Paul, and a short-lived rematch with Gunther that ended with The Ring General reclaiming the gold on RAW.
The matches were serviceable, but nothing about the run stood out as memorable. Giving him the belt again risks repeating the same lukewarm results.
CM Punk Deserves a Real Run This Time
When CM Punk finally returned to WWE and captured a major championship, his reign ended almost instantly thanks to Seth Rollins’ cash-in. After years of anticipation and a decade of fans chanting his name, Punk deserves more than a five-minute reign. He’s already teased rivalries with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Bron Breakker—storylines that could carry the brand forward. Handing the title back to Jey would derail those possibilities and waste Punk’s momentum.
Repeating the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania Storyline Hurts Creativity
Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble victory in 2025 and subsequent WrestleMania triumph was a satisfying payoff. But doing the same thing again at Saturday Night’s Main Event would feel like déjà vu. WWE thrives on fresh storytelling, and recycling the same arc so soon undermines the impact of his earlier win. Fans want new directions, not a rerun of what they already saw earlier this year.
Jey’s Promo Limitations Hold Him Back as the Face of a Brand
There’s no denying Jey Uso connects with live crowds. His catchphrases and energy get reactions, but his promos rarely evolve beyond a handful of repeated lines. That works in bursts, but a world champion needs to consistently deliver compelling mic work to elevate feuds. CM Punk, on the other hand, is one of the best talkers in wrestling history. His ability to verbally dismantle opponents keeps fans invested week after week—something Jey simply cannot match at the same level.