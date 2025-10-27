Image Credit : Getty

Jey Uso’s crowning moment at WrestleMania 41, where he dethroned Gunther, was undeniably emotional. Unfortunately, the aftermath didn’t live up to the hype. His 51-day reign included a no-contest with Seth Rollins, a forgettable feud with Logan Paul, and a short-lived rematch with Gunther that ended with The Ring General reclaiming the gold on RAW.

The matches were serviceable, but nothing about the run stood out as memorable. Giving him the belt again risks repeating the same lukewarm results.