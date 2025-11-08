Image Credit : Getty

The Padres are coming off consecutive 90‑win seasons and back‑to‑back playoff appearances, a rare feat in franchise history. Their goal was to maintain momentum, and hiring Craig Stammen fits that plan. He already knows the roster, the front office, and the processes that drive the organization. While managing is new territory for him, there is no adjustment period when it comes to the people and culture he’s joining. His belief in the Padres and their players has been evident for years, making him a natural fit to continue the team’s vision.