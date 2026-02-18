4 Possible WrestleMania 42 Paths For Randy Orton Including Heel Turn Against Cody Rhodes
Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 42 storyline could unfold in multiple ways. From a heel turn on Cody Rhodes to a title clash with Drew McIntyre, or even a showdown with Jacob Fatu, WWE has several booking options for the Viper.
Heel turn against Cody Rhodes
Orton and Cody Rhodes are both set to enter the Elimination Chamber. Despite mutual respect, the clash could ignite a bitter feud. If Rhodes eliminates Orton with a Cross Rhodes, the Viper may retaliate with an RKO, leading to Cody’s exit. This betrayal would set up a heated student‑mentor rivalry, culminating in a marquee WrestleMania showdown.
Championship pursuit against Drew McIntyre
Another possibility is Orton winning the Chamber match outright. WWE has faced criticism for not pushing him, and his absence from WrestleMania 42’s promotional video angered fans. Booking him to win the Chamber and then defeat Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship would serve as damage control. Orton has openly spoken about chasing his 15th world title, making this path a logical option.
Feud with Jacob Fatu
If Orton loses in the Chamber, WWE could pivot to a fresh storyline. Jacob Fatu, who was attacked by a mysterious figure on SmackDown last October, could reveal Orton as his assailant. Fatu might interfere in the Chamber, targeting Orton and reigniting his own arc. This revelation would set up a high‑stakes clash between the Samoan Werewolf and the Viper at WrestleMania.
Fatal 4‑Way main event
WWE could also opt for a multi‑man spectacle. Cody Rhodes might win the Chamber and challenge Drew McIntyre, but Orton and Fatu could insert themselves into the mix. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could then announce a Fatal 4‑Way for the Undisputed Championship. Given Cody and Drew have already faced each other three times in singles matches over the past six months, a four‑way bout would add freshness and unpredictability to WrestleMania’s main event.
