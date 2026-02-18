WWE could also opt for a multi‑man spectacle. Cody Rhodes might win the Chamber and challenge Drew McIntyre, but Orton and Fatu could insert themselves into the mix. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could then announce a Fatal 4‑Way for the Undisputed Championship. Given Cody and Drew have already faced each other three times in singles matches over the past six months, a four‑way bout would add freshness and unpredictability to WrestleMania’s main event.