Will Vinicius Junior resist Saudi millions to stay at Real Madrid? Brazilian star drops MAJOR hint on future

Will Vinicius Junior remain at Real Madrid, or will Saudi Pro League’s record-breaking offer tempt him away?

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has provided a major update on his long-term future amid growing speculation linking him with a high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Brazilian star led Los Blancos to a crucial 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash. A 19th-minute goal from his compatriot Endrick secured the win, with Vinicius donning the captain’s armband.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Reports have been swirling regarding Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to lure Vinicius away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The Saudi Pro League is reportedly preparing a staggering 200 million-pound bid to sign the forward, with a five-year contract worth an eye-watering 1 billion euros on the table. However, Madrid are unlikely to entertain any offers unless the player himself pushes for an exit.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius is set to reach a significant milestone when he makes his 300th appearance for Real Madrid against Real Betis on March 1. Reflecting on his journey at the club, the 24-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to Los Blancos.

“Coming so young and playing so many games is something I have never dreamed of or imagined,” Vinicius said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. “I’ll soon reach 300, but I want more. I want 400 and 500. I hope I can make history at this club.”

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

His remarks will likely ease concerns among Madrid fans regarding his potential departure. However, with contract extension negotiations reportedly stalling, uncertainty still looms over his long-term stay at the club.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Since joining Madrid as a teenager, Vinicius has developed into one of the world’s best players. With Saudi Arabia eager to make him the face of their growing league, Real Madrid are expected to pull out all the stops to secure his future in the Spanish capital.

