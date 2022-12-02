Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina's World Cup 2022 win over Poland

    Robert Lewandowski has revealed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's Qatar World Cup 2022 loss to Argentina on Wednesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Following a brief confrontation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup 2022 loss to Argentina on Wednesday in Qatar, Robert Lewandowski has revealed what transpired between the two legendary strikers.

    La Albiceleste won by 2-0 and became Group C table toppers. Even though the Eagles barely advanced to the next round based on goal difference, they spent a portion of the game attempting to avoid getting booked since it appeared like Mexico's fair-play tiebreaker may be decisive.

    Also read: Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia

    Lewandowski famously tackled Messi in the middle of the field during the defeat. The current Barcelona striker tried to apologise, but the former Catalan club legend disregarded him.

    The Polish superstar has now provided details between him and the Argentinian icon.

    "We talked a bit, and it was fun. I told Messi that he was playing more defensively than usual, but sometimes that's what the team needs," Lewandowski said.

    "[The incident] was very strange, yes: I was in the centre of the pitch defending, but I knew I had to help the team," the Barcelona star added.

    Lewandowski, who scored his first World Cup goal in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, is gearing up to face France in the round of 16. The clash's winner will play England or Senegal in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Messi's Argentina will play Australia, who pipped Tunisia and Denmark to finish second in Group D.

    Also read: 'If he dares to touch Messi...': Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
