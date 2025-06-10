Image Credit : Getty

10. Ryan Giggs, Kenny Dalglish, and David Alaba: 35 Trophies

These three footballers have achieved incredible success throughout their careers. Ryan Giggs spent 23 years at Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, and 2 Champions Leagues.

Kenny Dalglish, also known as 'King Kenny,' won 4 Scottish Premier Division titles, 4 Scottish Cups, and 3 European Cups.

David Alaba, the youngest player on this list, has won 10 Bundesliga titles, 6 German Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues.