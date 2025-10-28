- Home
Vinicius Jr’s feud with Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has exploded after a furious El Clasico substitution. With tensions “unsustainable” and Madrid backing Alonso, the Brazilian could now be considering a shocking January exit.
A Relationship on the Brink
What began as subtle tension between Vinicius Junior and new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has now reportedly spiralled into what Spanish outlet AS calls an “unsustainable conflict.” The 25-year-old Brazilian winger, long seen as one of Madrid’s most expressive and emotional players, is said to be fuming over what he perceives as disrespect to his stature at the club.
Sunday night’s El Clasico win against Barcelona, a 2–1 thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu, became the latest flashpoint — and possibly the breaking point — in an already volatile relationship.
“Me?! Coach, Coach!” — The Flashpoint at El Clasico
With 18 minutes left on the clock, the substitution board flashed 20 – Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian’s reaction was instant — and very public.
“Me?!” he asked repeatedly, eyes wide in disbelief, before calling out, “Coach, coach!” as he trudged off the field. The cameras caught Alonso muttering under his breath, visibly frustrated: “Come on, Vini, damn it…”
What followed was a sequence of emotions that played out in front of 80,000 fans. After a brief handshake with teammate Rodrygo, Vinicius’s protests grew louder: “Always me… I’m leaving the team. It’s better if I leave — I’m leaving,” he said, raising his arms in frustration toward Alonso’s assistant, Sebas Parrilla, before storming down the tunnel.
Minutes later, he returned quietly to the bench, watching the rest of the match as if nothing had happened. Yet, the damage — both emotional and symbolic — had been done.
🚨 The Full Clip
Xabi Alonso decides to substitute Vinicius at the 70th minute,
Vinicius was not happy and explodes in anger 🤬
He left the field 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/JKdWjmUtcx
— KinG £ (@xKGx__) October 26, 2025
From Disrespect to Discontent
According to AS, the tension between Alonso and Vinicius had been brewing for months. Earlier this season, the player had reportedly spoken to club officials about feeling that his influence was waning. He left that conversation “satisfied,” believing his concerns were understood. But as the months rolled on, little changed.
Vinicius has completed a full 90 minutes only three times this season and has been benched on three occasions. With Kylian Mbappe hitting top form and Jude Bellingham recovering his rhythm post-injury, Vinicius no longer feels like the main man in Madrid’s attacking trident — a status he once commanded.
For a player who thrives on emotion and validation, that’s a bitter pill to swallow. Add to that the years of enduring racist abuse from Spanish crowds — something that has visibly worn him down since joining Madrid in 2018 — and the situation has turned deeply personal.
Alonso’s Calculated Calm
Despite the very public friction, Xabi Alonso cut a composed figure post-match. Downplaying the altercation, he explained his decision with characteristic pragmatism.
“There are different personalities in any dressing room. Right now we will enjoy the win, then we’ll have a conversation, for sure,” Alonso said.
“The only thing Vinicius was missing was a goal. It’s true that he came off the pitch when he was feeling best and I could have waited a bit to replace him, but I understood that we needed fresh players to maintain control. Vinicius wanted to stay on because he was feeling good.
“Franco (Mastantuono) wanted to carry on playing too. He said to me, ‘Are you taking me off?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ Something similar happened with Vini. He wasn’t very happy, but neither was Franco. It happens to everyone, but I’m very happy with Vinicius’s performance. The schedule is demanding and we have to keep going.”
Behind the scenes, however, AS reports that Alonso is “seriously angry” with Vinicius’s attitude — a sentiment shared by Madrid’s top brass. The club hierarchy reportedly stands firmly behind the manager.
Vinicius’s Future in Doubt
For the first time since arriving in Madrid as a teenage prodigy, Vinicius Junior is said to be contemplating his future. AS claims he is considering a possible exit as early as the January window, though ideally, he would like to stay — and even extend his contract beyond 2027 — if the situation improves.
Whether reconciliation is possible depends on how both men navigate the coming weeks. Alonso’s no-nonsense approach is earning him respect among the players and Madrid’s board, but Vinicius remains a symbol of the club’s post-Ronaldo era — passionate, raw, and capable of magic on any given night.
Post-Match Chaos and the Yamal Factor
The night didn’t end with the substitution drama. Vinicius was again in the spotlight during a heated post-match scuffle involving players from both sides.
The bad blood began earlier when Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal taunted Madrid, claiming they “rob and complain.” Dani Carvajal responded sharply, reportedly telling Yamal he “talks too much.”
The tension spilled onto the pitch when Pedri’s reckless challenge earned him a second yellow card, sparking a melee that resumed at the final whistle. Police were forced to intervene as players clashed near the tunnel. Vinicius, once again, was among the most animated, needing to be held back by Madrid staff as tempers flared. Five players were booked, and substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was sent off.
Vinicius Tries to Keep His Balance
After the dust settled, Vinicius attempted to shift the focus back to football. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he struck a measured tone:
“We try to maintain a balance, but it’s not always possible. We didn’t want to offend anyone, not Barca players, nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that’s how it was today.”
For a player known for his passion and pride, those words hinted at both restraint and reflection. But the question lingers — for how long can the emotional heart of Real Madrid coexist with a manager who prizes structure and discipline above all?
Madrid’s five-point lead in La Liga gives Alonso the upper hand for now. Results protect managers; emotions complicate players. Yet, for Vinicius, whose flair and fire have defined this Madrid generation, a future without harmony could mean a future elsewhere.
For now, both men are saying the right things in public. But as one Bernabeu insider put it, “This isn’t just about football anymore — it’s about respect.”