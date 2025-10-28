Image Credit : Getty

With 18 minutes left on the clock, the substitution board flashed 20 – Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian’s reaction was instant — and very public.

“Me?!” he asked repeatedly, eyes wide in disbelief, before calling out, “Coach, coach!” as he trudged off the field. The cameras caught Alonso muttering under his breath, visibly frustrated: “Come on, Vini, damn it…”

What followed was a sequence of emotions that played out in front of 80,000 fans. After a brief handshake with teammate Rodrygo, Vinicius’s protests grew louder: “Always me… I’m leaving the team. It’s better if I leave — I’m leaving,” he said, raising his arms in frustration toward Alonso’s assistant, Sebas Parrilla, before storming down the tunnel.

Minutes later, he returned quietly to the bench, watching the rest of the match as if nothing had happened. Yet, the damage — both emotional and symbolic — had been done.