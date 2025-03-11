UCL: 4 times Real Madrid lost tie after securing 1-goal lead in first leg

Real Madrid holds a slim 1-goal lead against Atletico Madrid, but their past UCL experiences with similar leads are concerning, with 4 eliminations.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

As Real Madrid prepares to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, they hold a slim 1-goal advantage. However, their past experiences with such a lead are cause for concern.
 

article_image2

Since the modern UCL format began in 1992-93, Real Madrid has had five instances where they secured a 1-goal advantage in the first leg of a two-legged tie. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in four of those instances.

vs Juventus (1995-96)

One of the earliest examples was in the 1995-96 season, when they faced Juventus in the quarter-finals. Despite winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, they lost 2-0 in the second leg in Turin, resulting in their elimination.


article_image3

vs Juventus (2002-03) 

Similar storylines unfolded again. In 2002-03, they held a 2-1 lead against Juventus in the semi-finals but were eliminated after a 3-1 defeat in the second leg.

article_image4

vs Juventus (2004-05)

 In 2004-05, they won the first leg against Juventus 1-0, only to be eliminated after a 2-0 loss in extra time.

article_image5

vs Bayern Munich

In 2006-07, Real Madrid faced Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and won the first leg 3-2. However, they were eliminated after a 2-1 loss in the return leg.
 

article_image6

Hope with Carlo Ancelotti in charge

Despite this uncertain history, Real Madrid can draw inspiration from their past success under Carlo Ancelotti. In the 2013-14 season, they faced Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and took a 1-0 lead into the second leg. Ancelotti's team then secured a resounding 4-0 win in the return leg, with Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two goals each.

With Ancelotti at the helm once again, Real Madrid will be hoping to replicate this success and overcome their historical struggles with 1-goal advantages in the UCL.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Would India have won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan? Wasim Akram makes a BOLD claim HRD

Would India have won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan? Wasim Akram makes a BOLD claim

IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja makes iconic Pushpa style entry as he joins CSK camp ahead of the season (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja makes iconic Pushpa style entry as he joins CSK camp ahead of the season (WATCH)

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

football Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in heated training clash ahead of PSG showdown; WATCH viral video snt

Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in heated training clash ahead of PSG showdown; WATCH viral video

IPL 2025: A big blow for LSG! Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of the season HRD

IPL 2025: A big blow for LSG! Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of the season

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most? RBA

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target now! AJR

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Recent Videos

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

Video Icon
RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon