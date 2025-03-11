UCL: 4 times Real Madrid lost tie after securing 1-goal lead in first leg

Read Full Gallery

Real Madrid holds a slim 1-goal lead against Atletico Madrid, but their past UCL experiences with similar leads are concerning, with 4 eliminations.

As Real Madrid prepares to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, they hold a slim 1-goal advantage. However, their past experiences with such a lead are cause for concern.



Since the modern UCL format began in 1992-93, Real Madrid has had five instances where they secured a 1-goal advantage in the first leg of a two-legged tie. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in four of those instances. vs Juventus (1995-96) One of the earliest examples was in the 1995-96 season, when they faced Juventus in the quarter-finals. Despite winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, they lost 2-0 in the second leg in Turin, resulting in their elimination.

vs Juventus (2002-03) Similar storylines unfolded again. In 2002-03, they held a 2-1 lead against Juventus in the semi-finals but were eliminated after a 3-1 defeat in the second leg.

vs Juventus (2004-05) In 2004-05, they won the first leg against Juventus 1-0, only to be eliminated after a 2-0 loss in extra time.

vs Bayern Munich In 2006-07, Real Madrid faced Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and won the first leg 3-2. However, they were eliminated after a 2-1 loss in the return leg.



Hope with Carlo Ancelotti in charge Despite this uncertain history, Real Madrid can draw inspiration from their past success under Carlo Ancelotti. In the 2013-14 season, they faced Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and took a 1-0 lead into the second leg. Ancelotti's team then secured a resounding 4-0 win in the return leg, with Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two goals each. With Ancelotti at the helm once again, Real Madrid will be hoping to replicate this success and overcome their historical struggles with 1-goal advantages in the UCL.

