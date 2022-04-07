Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erik ten Hag set to be appointed Manchester United manager - Reports

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Manchester United has decided on its next full-time manager. Erik ten Hag will be announced for the role in the coming days.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Record 20-time former English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester United has reportedly decided on its next full-time head coach. Current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is all set to be appointed for the role at Old Trafford in the coming days. Currently, the club is at the finals stages of confirming his appointment.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to ESPN, ten Hag was among the four men shortlisted for the role and was interviewed by United last month, Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain), Luis Enrique (Spain) and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla). While Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich) were also in contention, they were ruled out as they could not attend the interview procedure to their commitment to their current employers. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Dutchman is set to take the role with the Red Devils from next season.

    ALSO READ: Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While earlier reports suggested that United hierarchies were split between ten Hag and Pochettino, the former ultimately got the upper hand from most, especially from club CEO Richard Arnold and joint chairman Joel Glazer. Although the Argentine was a heavy favourite, his recent struggles with PSG, accompanied by a hefty release clause, forced the Red Devils to think otherwise. While Pochettino has a £15 million release clause, it is just £1.7 million for ten Hag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Rene Meulensteen is considered ten Hag's assistant for United, as the former was United's first-team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson. Also, the club management is working on the players' list to be handed to ten Hag, besides him presenting his list. The Dutchman has won five titles with Ajax since joining in 2017, including a couple of Eredivisie titles and turning it into a force in Europe.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt

    Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski?

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant snt

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    football champions league Aging like wine: Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for hat-trick against Chelsea snt

    'Aging like wine': Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for UCL hat-trick against Chelsea

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Recent Stories

    Sreenivasan Net worth family to filmography and awards all you need to know about the Malayalam actor drb

    Sreenivasan: Net worth, family to filmography and awards, all you need to know about the Malayalam actor

    Jail confirmed : Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case - adt

    'Jail confirmed': Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case

    PCB Chairman Ramiz looks to hold positive talks with BCCI during Dubai ICC meeting-ayh

    PCB Chairman Ramiz looks to hold positive talks with BCCI during Dubai's ICC meeting

    football Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt

    Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski?

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud-dnm

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud

    Recent Videos

    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon