Erik ten Hag set to be appointed Manchester United manager - Reports

Manchester United has decided on its next full-time manager. Erik ten Hag will be announced for the role in the coming days.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Record 20-time former English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester United has reportedly decided on its next full-time head coach. Current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is all set to be appointed for the role at Old Trafford in the coming days. Currently, the club is at the finals stages of confirming his appointment.

According to ESPN, ten Hag was among the four men shortlisted for the role and was interviewed by United last month, Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain), Luis Enrique (Spain) and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla). While Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich) were also in contention, they were ruled out as they could not attend the interview procedure to their commitment to their current employers. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Dutchman is set to take the role with the Red Devils from next season. ALSO READ: Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports

While earlier reports suggested that United hierarchies were split between ten Hag and Pochettino, the former ultimately got the upper hand from most, especially from club CEO Richard Arnold and joint chairman Joel Glazer. Although the Argentine was a heavy favourite, his recent struggles with PSG, accompanied by a hefty release clause, forced the Red Devils to think otherwise. While Pochettino has a £15 million release clause, it is just £1.7 million for ten Hag.

