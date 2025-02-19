Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in legal battle with PSG over unpaid salary; details here

Kylian Mbappe's salary dispute with PSG over 55.4 million euros moves to the Paris Labor Court after the FFF declines his appeal.

Published: Feb 19, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

The French Football Federation (FFF) has opted not to hear Kylian Mbappe’s appeal in his ongoing salary dispute with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), effectively shifting the matter to the Paris Labor Court, RMC reports.

The dispute revolves around Mbappe’s claim for 55.4 million euros in unpaid wages and bonuses from his final season with PSG. The Real Madrid-bound star is demanding 36.6 million euros as a contractual bonus, 5.75 million euros per month in owed salaries from April to June 2024, and an additional 500,000 euros per month in ethical bonuses for the same period.

The Professional Football League’s (LFP) Legal Commission and Joint Commission had previously ruled in favor of Mbappe, but the FFF’s Appeals Commission declined to take up the case. According to RMC, the commission felt it lacked jurisdiction, especially since PSG had already escalated the matter to the Paris Labor Court.

Mbappe’s legal team, led by attorney Delphine Verheyden, sought to impose sporting sanctions on PSG, including a request for UEFA to intervene and potentially ban the club from participating in the Champions League. However, UEFA refused to get involved in the dispute.

PSG has consistently maintained that the case should be resolved through standard legal proceedings rather than football’s internal judicial bodies. With the FFF now stepping back from the issue, PSG’s stance has been reinforced, delaying any potential financial resolution while awaiting the court’s verdict.

The root of the dispute dates back to Mbappe’s contract saga in 2023. After signing a two-year contract with PSG in 2022, which included an option for a third year, Mbappé later informed the club that he would not activate the extension. PSG argues that Mbappe verbally agreed to forgo the 55.4 million euros in question, but there is no formal contract amendment to substantiate their claim.

While PSG may have gained an advantage in this legal battle, the overall conflict remains unresolved. With football’s governing bodies stepping aside, the resolution now lies solely in the hands of the Paris Labor Court, leaving the timeline for a final verdict uncertain.

