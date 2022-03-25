Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Turkey's Yilmaz retires after loss against Portugal

Turkey captain Burak Yilmaz announced his retirement from international football after missing a late penalty in a 3-1 defeat by Portugal in a World Cup qualifying playoff match on Thursday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Turkey's captain Burak Yilmaz has announced his retirement from international football after missing a crucial penalty during their 3-1 defeat against Portugal in the Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs on Thursday. Also read: Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal beat Turkey in play-offs

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 36-year-old Yilmaz netted in the second half of the clash to give Turkey a glimmer of hope before missing a late opportunity to level the game at 2-2 by firing his penalty shoot-out over the bar in the 85th minute.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the loss, the Turkey captain said, "If I had scored the penalty, it would have been difficult for Portugal. I missed it, but why? I'm in shock as well."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I would like to cut to the point. Today (Thursday) was my last match with the national team. There needs to be a change. Just as I had taken the lead back then, now I need to pass it on to my teammates and support them externally," Yilmaz added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It is a final decision stripped of emotions. One that is taken rationally. This change needs to happen," he concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images