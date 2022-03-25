Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs: Turkey's Yilmaz retires after loss against Portugal

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 9:43 PM IST

    Turkey captain Burak Yilmaz announced his retirement from international football after missing a late penalty in a 3-1 defeat by Portugal in a World Cup qualifying playoff match on Thursday.

    Turkey's captain Burak Yilmaz has announced his retirement from international football after missing a crucial penalty during their 3-1 defeat against Portugal in the Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs on Thursday.

    The 36-year-old Yilmaz netted in the second half of the clash to give Turkey a glimmer of hope before missing a late opportunity to level the game at 2-2 by firing his penalty shoot-out over the bar in the 85th minute.

    Following the loss, the Turkey captain said, "If I had scored the penalty, it would have been difficult for Portugal. I missed it, but why? I'm in shock as well."

    "I would like to cut to the point. Today (Thursday) was my last match with the national team. There needs to be a change. Just as I had taken the lead back then, now I need to pass it on to my teammates and support them externally," Yilmaz added.

    "It is a final decision stripped of emotions. One that is taken rationally. This change needs to happen," he concluded.

    In 77 international appearances for Turkey, Yilmaz has scored 31 goals and represented the country at the Euro 2016 and 2020. He joined Ligue 1 side Lille in August 2020, which also confirmed his retirement from international football on social media. Turkey last qualified for the World Cup finals in 2002, when they finished third.

