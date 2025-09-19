Image Credit : Getty

For Rashford, this night was more than just goals—it was vindication. Speaking after the match, his delight was obvious.

“It's going good [in Spain], I am learning a lot as it is a new way of football, but I am enjoying it all and I think it is making me a better player,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger. It’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible. I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated, determined, I think just the quality that we’ve got in the team, that excites me. It’s refreshing to play with these guys. The team is so young, they play with such confidence, such understanding of the game.”

He also acknowledged the challenge of playing away at Newcastle. “Here’s not an easy place to come, especially to play the way that you want to play. I’ve won here a few times and we haven’t necessarily played the way that we wanted to play, but today I think we had a good account of ourselves. We defended well and we walked away with the win.”