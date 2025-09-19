- Home
Marcus Rashford lit up the Champions League with a stunning brace for Barcelona against Newcastle at St James’ Park. With England boss Thomas Tuchel watching, the 27-year-old reminded Manchester United of his lost spark in emphatic fashion.
A Night to Remember on Tyneside
Marcus Rashford chose the perfect moment to remind the footballing world of his quality. With England manager Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands, the 27-year-old forward produced a breathtaking brace for Barcelona in their Champions League clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
These were his first goals since moving to the Catalan giants on loan from Manchester United this summer, and the performance suggested Barca fans might just be in for a treat if this renaissance continues.
For United—struggling for inspiration—his absence is being felt deeply. So too for Aston Villa, where Rashford spent last season on loan, and who have yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League without him.
Flick’s Faith Rewarded
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who pushed for Rashford’s signing, was full of praise after the forward’s match-winning display.
“When we got this chance to sign Marcus, I said, ‘OK, we have to do it!’ I told him, ‘I want you in my team’. For me, he is an outstanding player and an outstanding finisher. I am not surprised he did this,” Flick said.
“We always see this in training and we saw it today. It's great to have him. These two goals will help a lot to get Marcus to the next step. These goals are unbelievable for him—two goals in England against Newcastle and for Barcelona, it will give him confidence.”
The Goals That Stole the Show
Rashford’s first came in the 58th minute, a precise header that silenced the Newcastle crowd. Just nine minutes later, he followed it up with a breathtaking strike from the edge of the area, a goal that oozed confidence and quality.
Newcastle did manage a late reply through Anthony Gordon, but the Catalans held firm to secure three vital points.
Rashford’s Barcelona Journey
For Rashford, this night was more than just goals—it was vindication. Speaking after the match, his delight was obvious.
“It's going good [in Spain], I am learning a lot as it is a new way of football, but I am enjoying it all and I think it is making me a better player,” he said.
“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger. It’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible. I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated, determined, I think just the quality that we’ve got in the team, that excites me. It’s refreshing to play with these guys. The team is so young, they play with such confidence, such understanding of the game.”
He also acknowledged the challenge of playing away at Newcastle. “Here’s not an easy place to come, especially to play the way that you want to play. I’ve won here a few times and we haven’t necessarily played the way that we wanted to play, but today I think we had a good account of ourselves. We defended well and we walked away with the win.”
A New Bond with Hansi Flick
Rashford credited Flick with helping him settle quickly. “He is a top coach, a top man manager. He will be delighted with the three points and the confidence that the team showed. The times we got out we looked like a positive team.”
Even his former Manchester United teammates took notice. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho both reacted on social media to Rashford’s stunning second goal, sharing posts celebrating his strike.
In the TNT Sport studio, former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole also heaped praise: “It's great to see him do well. What he does on the pitch is superb. When he is at his best, he can be unstoppable. He's an England star, he could get into any team in the world and you just want to see him enjoying his football tonight. Brilliant from him.”
Newcastle’s Frustration
Newcastle were far from poor on the night but struggled to take their early chances. Manager Eddie Howe admitted his side were left to rue missed opportunities.
“There was a lot of effort, heart and commitment. I thought we were good without being great. We had two big moments to score in the first half and the game then swings on the moment of the first goal,” Howe said.
The Magpies went into the clash without a starting striker, with Howe resting new signing Nick Woltemade despite his goalscoring debut at the weekend.
“I just have to try and manage his minutes and make sure he stays fit,” Howe explained, before revealing that fellow striker Yoane Wissa faces “a race against time” to be fit after the October international break.
A Statement Performance
For Rashford, though, this night was about more than three points. It was a reminder—to his critics, to Manchester United, to Tuchel, and perhaps to himself—of just how good he can be.
Barcelona fans may only have him on loan for now, but if he continues in this vein, his time in Catalonia could become one of the stories of the season.