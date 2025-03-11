Manchester United unveil plans for new 2 billion-pound, 100,000 seater stadium; concept photos here

Read Full Gallery

Manchester United has announced plans for a new 2 billion pounds, 100,000-capacity stadium as part of a major Old Trafford regeneration project.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United has unveiled an ambitious project to construct a state-of-the-art 100,000-capacity stadium, marking a significant transformation of Old Trafford and its surrounding area. The proposed stadium, expected to cost approximately 2 billion pounds, aims to be the centrepiece of a broader regeneration initiative that could contribute up to 7.2 billion pounds annually to the UK economy while creating 92,000 jobs and over 17,000 new homes.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The announcement was made by club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who highlighted the necessity of a modern stadium to replace the current Old Trafford, which has served the club for 115 years. The new stadium will be built adjacent to the existing site, preserving the heritage of Old Trafford while incorporating cutting-edge design and technology.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," said Ratcliffe. "By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience."

Image Credit: Manchester United/X via Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners, a globally renowned architectural firm, has been appointed to design the stadium district. Conceptual images and scale models were revealed on Tuesday, showcasing a futuristic design featuring a vast canopy structure designed to enhance acoustics, capture rainwater, and optimize energy use.

Image Credit: Manchester United/X via Foster + Partners

Lord Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners, emphasized the stadium's significance. "This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today, with incredible regional and national importance. The stadium is designed to bring fans closer to the pitch, enhancing the matchday experience while serving as the heart of a sustainable, mixed-use urban district."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada reinforced the club's long-term commitment to excellence. "Our objective is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium. We have taken into account the findings of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force and the views of fans and local residents. A new stadium is the right way forward for the club and the community."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson also backed the project, recognizing the need for progress while cherishing Old Trafford's history. "Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does. While Old Trafford holds many special memories, we must seize this opportunity to build a new home where future history can be made."

Image Credit: Getty Images

The stadium is also expected to drive tourism, attracting an additional 1.8 million visitors annually. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham welcomed the project, emphasizing its transformative potential. "If we get this right, the regeneration impact could surpass that of the London 2012 Olympics. The benefits for Greater Manchester, the North West, and the country will be immense." With plans now moving into the feasibility and consultation stages, Manchester United is set to engage further with fans and local communities to refine the final design. The project marks a landmark moment for both the club and the city, promising a world-class stadium fit for one of football’s most storied institutions.

