Manchester United transfer verdict : Who should stay and who must leave Old Trafford?
A critical summer overhaul looms for Manchester United as the club is expected to axe underperformers and back key players following their Champions League qualification failure.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Manchester United's Summer Clearout
Manchester United are bracing for one of their most critical summers in recent history, following a dismal Premier League campaign that has left the club reeling from its failure to qualify for the Champions League.
With their European dreams shattered by Tottenham, United face the harsh reality of a financial shortfall of nearly 100 million pounds and the daunting task of overhauling an underperforming, ageing squad. As new manager Ruben Amorim prepares for his first full transfer window at the helm, pundits and fans alike are weighing in on who deserves to stay and who should be shown the exit door.
Former England striker Chris Sutton has delivered a blunt verdict on United’s bloated roster, urging the club to be ruthless if they are to reclaim their place among England’s elite. As per MailOnline, here's a breakdown of Sutton’s assessment of who should remain in Manchester United and who needs to pack their bags:
Goalkeepers
- Andre Onana – Keep: Despite criticism, other areas are more urgent to fix.
- Altay Bayindir – Keep: Reliable backup, no pressing need to replace.
Defenders
- Victor Lindelof – Get Rid: Contract expires, doesn’t fit Amorim’s system.
- Harry Maguire – Keep: A needed leader in a disjointed dressing room.
- Lisandro Martinez – Keep: Aggressive, versatile and still valuable.
- Matthijs de Ligt – Get Rid: Doesn’t bring authority to the back line.
- Jonny Evans – Get Rid: Out of contract and past his prime.
- Leny Yoro – Keep: Promising 19-year-old with potential.
- Luke Shaw – Get Rid: Persistent injury concerns make him a liability.
- Noussair Mazraoui – Keep: Dependable defensively, worth retaining.
- Diogo Dalot – Keep: Versatile squad player.
- Tyrell Malacia – Get Rid: If he can’t break into this struggling squad, time to move on.
- Patrick Dorgu – Keep: Young and yet to prove himself; deserves more time.
Midfielders
- Manuel Ugarte – Get Rid: Underwhelming performances don’t justify the £50m+ fee.
- Kobbie Mainoo – Keep: A bright young talent for the future.
- Casemiro – Get Rid: Legs gone; unable to keep pace in the Premier League.
- Christian Eriksen – Get Rid: Out of contract and past his peak.
- Mason Mount – Keep: Young enough to be part of a rebuild.
- Bruno Fernandes – Keep: The talismanic skipper, United’s best player by far.
Forwards
- Amad Diallo – Keep: One of the few positives this season; full of promise.
- Alejandro Garnacho – Keep: Raw talent, needs better man-management.
- Antony – Get Rid: Better suited elsewhere, unlikely to thrive at United.
- Jadon Sancho – Get Rid: A messy divorce seems inevitable after his Dortmund return.
- Marcus Rashford – Keep: A revitalised Rashford could still be crucial.
- Joshua Zirkzee – Get Rid: Not the striker to lead a top-four charge.
- Rasmus Hojlund – Get Rid: Hard-working but lacks the cutting edge needed up front.
What about manager Ruben Amorim?
Keep: Amorim needs full backing and time to implement his system, though questions remain about the budget and recruitment strategy.
With potential to finish as low as 17th, this could mark United’s worst campaign since their 1974 relegation. The situation demands immediate and sweeping changes.
United’s faithful will hope the board acts decisively. Another summer of indecision could risk further years of mediocrity – and United can ill afford that.