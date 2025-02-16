Manchester United's financial crisis: Amorim, players or Ratcliffe - who is to blame for over 350 job losses?

Manchester United’s financial struggles have led to layoffs and cost-cutting, with Ruben Amorim acknowledging the team’s role in the crisis.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he and his players must take responsibility for the job losses currently sweeping through Old Trafford, as the club grapples with significant financial difficulties.

Man United’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is leading a major overhaul at the club, with mass redundancies and increased ticket prices among the cost-cutting measures being considered. The club has reportedly lost 300 million pounds over the past three years, prompting drastic actions to stabilize its finances.

Ahead of United’s crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Amorim addressed the situation, highlighting the impact of the team’s underperformance on the club’s revenue and overall financial health.

“People are losing their jobs. It’s really important for us in the first-team, coaches, and players not to ignore it,” said Amorim. “We have to acknowledge that, and the biggest problem is the football. We spend the money, but we are not winning, we are not in the Champions League, so the revenues are not the same.” Also read: Is Marmoush the next Salah? Man City fans hail new 'Egyptian King' after 14-minute hat-trick against Newcastle

Man United has already laid off 250 employees, with another 100 reportedly at risk. The club’s net spending since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 has exceeded 1.2 billion pounds, yet they have failed to win either the Premier League or the Champions League during that period.

Expensive signings such as Antony and Jadon Sancho, who together cost 150 million pounds, are currently out on loan, while 70 million-pound midfielder Casemiro has made just three Premier League starts since Amorim’s arrival in November. Meanwhile, 72 million-pound striker Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for form, going 14 matches without a goal.

The club has also taken cost-cutting measures beyond player transfers, affecting legendary figures like Sir Alex Ferguson, whose ambassadorial role has been impacted. Additionally, ticket prices for members have risen to 66 pounds, and concession prices have been scrapped, adding to the growing discontent among fans.

Addressing the financial strain, Amorim stressed the need for the football department to step up. “Yes, and we have to change that. The first step we can take is winning at Tottenham. That’s a small way to help these people and try to avoid pushing ticket prices even higher. We are responsible for that.” In the recent January transfer window, United were limited to signing just one player, 25 million-pound wing-back Patrick Dorgu, as the club attempts to curb its financial losses.

One of United’s most high-profile signings, Jadon Sancho, serves as a prime example of the club’s financial mismanagement. The England winger, who cost 73 million pounds, made just 41 Premier League starts in three seasons before a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag led to his loan move to Chelsea. When asked about Sancho’s potential return, Amorim made it clear that his focus remains on the present challenges.

“I am really focused on this season. We have a lot to do, a lot to improve,” said Amorim. “We need to win games, and then we will see next season.” As United navigates this turbulent period, the club’s leadership and squad face mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around both on and off the pitch.

