Manchester United, the club that once dominated English football, is facing a startling reality barely a month into the 2025-26 Premier League season. According to Opta’s supercomputer, the Red Devils are now more likely to be relegated than return to Champions League.

The gloom surrounding Old Trafford isn’t unfounded. United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, following a humiliating 3-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester City in the derby. It caps a worrying run of form that began with an early exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town and only one win in their first four league games, a dramatic 3-2 victory over Burnley.

Missing out on European competition last season has already shortened United’s campaign, leaving them with just the league and the FA Cup to focus on. Yet, despite fewer fixtures, the results have done little to inspire confidence.