Manchester United are in crisis just a month into the season. Opta’s supercomputer says they’re more likely to be relegated than return to the Champions League, following poor results, early cup exits, and Ruben Amorim’s struggling leadership.
A Rocky Start to the Season
Manchester United, the club that once dominated English football, is facing a startling reality barely a month into the 2025-26 Premier League season. According to Opta’s supercomputer, the Red Devils are now more likely to be relegated than return to Champions League.
The gloom surrounding Old Trafford isn’t unfounded. United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, following a humiliating 3-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester City in the derby. It caps a worrying run of form that began with an early exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town and only one win in their first four league games, a dramatic 3-2 victory over Burnley.
Missing out on European competition last season has already shortened United’s campaign, leaving them with just the league and the FA Cup to focus on. Yet, despite fewer fixtures, the results have done little to inspire confidence.
The Numbers Paint a Bleak Picture
Opta’s supercomputer, which calculates the likelihood of teams finishing in different league positions, has provided an eye-watering assessment:
- 4.18% chance of qualifying for the Champions League
- 10.95% chance of relegation
This stark contrast — with the relegation probability more than double their European hopes — is unprecedented for a club of United’s stature.
Even if the worst-case scenario doesn’t materialize, the computer predicts that a 13th-place finish is likely, which would only be a slight improvement on last season’s 15th-place finish.
Amorim Stands Firm Amid the Pressure
Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim continues to struggle in his role, with a 26% win rate, the third-lowest in Manchester United history for managers with more than 20 games in charge. Yet, he remains defiant, refusing to alter his philosophy despite mounting calls for tactical changes.
“I understand everything. It is normal. The result, I accept that. I don’t see it that way, we are doing better than the results,” Amorim said following the City defeat.
He added with visible passion: “My message to fans: I will do everything. Always thinking about what is best for the club. Until I'm here, I’ll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I’m suffering more [than the fans]. I accept, it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things you have no idea what has happened. But I am not going to change my philosophy. I play my way and I am going to play my way.”
The next test comes at home against Chelsea, a match that could either provide a lifeline or deepen the crisis.
The Premier League Landscape
United’s struggles contrast sharply with the rest of the league. Liverpool are favourites to retain the title with a 51.12% chance, followed by Arsenal at 26.74%. Meanwhile, outside the traditional top four, Crystal Palace are showing promise, with a 23.66% chance of Champions League qualification, just ahead of Newcastle at 23.16%.
At the other end of the table, the relegation battle looks fierce:
- Burnley: 52.23%
- Wolves: 50.76%
- Sunderland: 46.02%
United, with their current trajectory, are perilously close to joining this unwanted group.
A Season on a Precipice
For Manchester United, the 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a test of patience, resilience, and identity. Fans will hope that Amorim’s philosophy can withstand scrutiny, but as the results pile up and the numbers worsen, the Old Trafford faithful face the uncomfortable reality: the glory days feel a long way off.
Next weekend’s clash with Chelsea could be the first decisive moment in what promises to be one of the most unusual and challenging seasons in recent memory for the Red Devils.