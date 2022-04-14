Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City, Yes or No? Erling Haaland to decide within 'two weeks'

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will reportedly decide his new club within the next two weeks, ending months of transfer speculation.

    Erling Haaland is all set to end months of transfer speculation soon, with reports suggesting the Borussia Dortmund striker will decide upon his future club within the next two weeks. 

    Pegged as one of the most talented players in Europe, the 21-year-old Norweigian joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 owing to a blistering form. The young sensation has scored 56 league goals in 54 starts since he joined his current club. He has also scored 15 goals in 17 appearances for his country.

    Manchester City remains the favourites to sign Haaland, with stiff opposition from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Earlier, reports suggested that the Borussia Dortmund striker snubbed Manchester United because he feels the club 'cannot match his ambitions'.

    According to a Daily Mail report, the Haaland's next destination is likely to be revealed within a fortnight. The report adds that the Sky Blues have reportedly discussed personal terms with the Norway international's representatives and are willing to pay him over 500,000 pounds per week, which would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League.

    Haaland, who has a 63 million pound release clause, is reportedly set to cash in with a huge bonus and the player's father, former City midfielder Alf-Inge. "In total, the deal for Haaland is likely to be close to 100 million pounds," the report added.

    City boss Pep Guardiola has been on the lookout for a regular striker since the departure of legendary Sergio Aguero. The team was unsuccessful in their pursuit to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane last year.

    Borussia Dortmund is at 60 points in the Bundesliga table, nine points away from leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund's Champions League place is almost secure. They're 12 points ahead of Freiburg in fifth, with just five games remaining.

