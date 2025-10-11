Image Credit : Getty

Four-time World Cup winners Germany returned to form in style, dismantling 10-man Luxembourg 4-0 in Group A. Captain Joshua Kimmich was the hero of the night, scoring twice to lift his team to the top of the group on goal difference over Slovakia and Northern Ireland.

Kimmich converted a first-half penalty before tapping in from close range just after the break. David Raum’s free-kick opener and a goal from Serge Gnabry early in the second half sealed the emphatic victory.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his squad’s performance, highlighting their intensity: "We could have scored one or two more, but it was a deserved win, one we absolutely wanted and needed."

The result marks a positive turn for Germany, who had stumbled in the early stages of qualifying with a loss to Slovakia and a narrow win over Northern Ireland. Luxembourg, already underdogs, were reduced to ten men after just 20 minutes when Dirk Carlson was shown a red card for a handball, gifting Kimmich the penalty.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Slovakia. Sunderland defender Trai Hume reflected on the night at Windsor Park: "It was a great night, good performance and the most important thing is the three points. I think we deserved it."