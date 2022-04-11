Xavi pleased with Barcelona's win over Levante; insists team not dependent on Pedri

Luuk de Jong headed in a 92nd-minute winner on Sunday as Barcelona prevailed in a five-goal thriller against Levante to return to second in La Liga.

Barcelona returned to the second spot in the La Liga after Luuk de Jong's 92nd-minute winner helped the Catalan club prevail in a five-goal thriller against Levante on Sunday. The Dutchman's late goal, his sixth in the league for Barca, proved to be decisive in a 3-2 victory in Valencia. Also read: Is Man City vs Liverpool a truly great sporting rivalry? Football pundits opine after thrilling draw

After a goalless first half, Levante scored a penalty in the 52nd minute through Jose Luis Morales before missing a second in the 55th minute. Roger Marti had stepped up, only to be denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

19-year-old sensation Pedri came off the bench in the 56th minute, and three minutes later, Barcelona equalised with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his 10th goal for his new club.

Then in the 63rd minute, Pedri fired Barca in front, only for Levante to level again after being awarded a third penalty. Gonzalo Melero made no mistake this time.

Levante looked set to claim a victory, but De Jong snatched their crucial points, meeting Jordi Alba's cross and heading in at the near post.

"It was a difficult game because Levante press high, they go man for man. We were better in the second half, but we didn't play well -- we must be self-critical. Even so, we competed and had players that made the difference, like Luuk and Ter Stegen, so I am satisfied. There is a winning mentality, and they are three golden points," Xavi Hernandez said after the thrilling win.

Asked if the team are too reliant on Pedri, Xavi stated, "I wouldn't put it like that, but he is an extraordinary player. I don't hold back any praise. He is a player who excites people and makes a difference."

Barca climbed back above Sevilla into second, 12 points behind Real Madrid, who eased to a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday. Xavi's side has a game in hand over Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, with Atletico three points behind in fourth after losing on Saturday away at Mallorca.

