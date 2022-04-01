Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona wants to reunite Arsenal's Lacazette with former teammate Aubameyang?

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    Since Aubameyang was released from Arsenal due to disciplinary issues, Lacazette has taken on a prominent role in the side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Two months after signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports have now suggested that Barcelona want to sign Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer when his contract at the Emirates expires this summer and reunite him with the Gabonese striker.

    Also read: Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite playing in the Starting XI with the captain's armband for the Gunners since the departure of Aubameyang, Lacazette's future at Arsenal remains up in the air with no progress on a new deal. Reports earlier stated that Mikel Arteta is likely to offer a one-year extension, but that would only occur at the end of the season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Sport, Barcelona is ready to take advantage of Lacazette's contract uncertainty and will try to take him to Camp Nou, where his former teammate Aubameyang has already made a mark. If the deal comes through, it would see the 30-year-old Frenchman reunite with this former Arsenal teammate, who has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for the Catalan club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report further adds that while the La Liga giants shortlisted Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as transfer targets, Lacazette's impending free-agent status makes him the more financially viable option. However, Lacazette's former side Lyon is also reportedly still interested in signing him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since Aubameyang was released from Arsenal due to disciplinary issues, Lacazette has taken on a prominent role in the side. The Frenchman has made 14 consecutive Premier League starts, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in that time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We have discussed that at the end of the season when we know where we are, we are going to make a decision together [on Lacazette's future]. We agreed the decision is to do it in the summer [assess the situation], and that's when we are going to do it," Mikel Arteta said last month.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see Lucknow Super Giants LSG batters in form following Chennai Super Kings CSK domination-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see LSG batters in form following CSK domination

    football Thank God West Ham Manuel Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash snt

    'Thank God': West Ham's Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash

    tennis Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot snt

    Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot

    IPL 2022 Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts snt

    Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no confidence motion gcw

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no-confidence motion

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as USD 35 a barrel Report gcw

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as $35 a barrel: Report

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Grammys 2022: Where and when to watch in India, performances and more details RBA

    Grammys 2022: Where and when to watch in India, performances and more details

    Watch Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick-tgy

    Watch: Man got stunned after fish on his plate was alive and bit chopstick

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon