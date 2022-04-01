Barcelona wants to reunite Arsenal's Lacazette with former teammate Aubameyang?

Since Aubameyang was released from Arsenal due to disciplinary issues, Lacazette has taken on a prominent role in the side.

Two months after signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports have now suggested that Barcelona want to sign Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer when his contract at the Emirates expires this summer and reunite him with the Gabonese striker. Also read: Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

Despite playing in the Starting XI with the captain's armband for the Gunners since the departure of Aubameyang, Lacazette's future at Arsenal remains up in the air with no progress on a new deal. Reports earlier stated that Mikel Arteta is likely to offer a one-year extension, but that would only occur at the end of the season.

According to Sport, Barcelona is ready to take advantage of Lacazette's contract uncertainty and will try to take him to Camp Nou, where his former teammate Aubameyang has already made a mark. If the deal comes through, it would see the 30-year-old Frenchman reunite with this former Arsenal teammate, who has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for the Catalan club.

The report further adds that while the La Liga giants shortlisted Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as transfer targets, Lacazette's impending free-agent status makes him the more financially viable option. However, Lacazette's former side Lyon is also reportedly still interested in signing him.

