Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: Simeone gives hats-off to Ancelotti post derby, compares Madrid to 2014 Atletico

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    The highly-awaited Madrid derby took place on Sunday, with Real Madrid edging out with a 2-1 victory away from home. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hailed Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti for doing a fine job with his side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was an entertaining encounter between Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and defending champion Real Madrid in the highly-anticipated Madrid derby of La Liga 2022-23 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Sunday. It was the visitors that eked out with a 2-1 win, thanks to strikes from Rodrygo (18) and Federico Valverde (36). Although the hosts tried to fight back, with Mario Hermoso pulling one back in the 83rd, he was red carded at the stroke of full time, with Los Blancos taking home the three points and maintaining its place atop the table. Following the game, the Mattress Makers head coach Diego Simeone hailed Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for transforming his side into a massive force, similar to Atletico in 2014.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to Movistar+, Simeone said, "I congratulate them [Madrid]. It is an excellent job by the Madrid coach. But, I am happy with my team's work because they stuck it out until the end, and the players made a great effort. Mario's expulsion was a pity because there were a few minutes left.

    ALSO READ: La Liga 2022-23: 'Everyone is prepared and plugged in' - Xavi after Barcelona thrashes Elche

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Madrid defends very well, runs little, closes spaces for you, attacks on the counter-attack. They have terrific forcefulness. The forcefulness is lovely, and seeing a team that attacks from deep and counter-attacks reminds me of our team with [Diego] Costa, and they [critics] told us that we played defensively. But, when there is force, football is terrific," added Simeone.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In response to Simeone's praise, Ancelotti replied, "Yes, we have defended with a low block, and we are used to it. We removed the danger of [Atletico] breaking with [Antoine] Griezmann or Joao Felix. The low block allowed us to control them well. If Simeone says we have defended well in a low block, I tell him 'thank you'. It is a compliment. The ideal football is to score many goals and not concede. Perfection does not exist."

