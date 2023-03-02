Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Ronaldo-Georgina express unparalleled love for each other: Check out their charming pictures

    Cristiano Ronaldo's professional career is in the twilight phase. Meanwhile, his personal life remains an attraction for his fanatics, as we look at some charming pictures of him and his greatest love Georgina Rodríguez.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo initially had a tough 2022-23 season. Failing to make an impact with English giants Manchester United while getting rare chances led to an explosive interview and his eventual contract termination, as he left Europe to move to Asia, signing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, where he is having a decent time.

    Despite the torrid start to the season, it has taken nothing away from him for his fans, as they continue to back and support him. However, besides his professional career, his personal life has also been a constant point of interest for his buffs, especially his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, who many label his 'greatest love'. In the same light, we look at some of their most adorable photos to date.

    The above image proves that their love never stays behind, no matter where they go. "Happy days to the love of my life♥️ In love with you and what we are together 🌟👩 ❤️ 👨x6 Blessings 💘" is what Georgina captioned for this click.

    Despite not getting married, the couple already has a large family. While Georgina has a couple of kids with Ronaldo, she has gladly accepted his three earlier kids, which proves that her love for him and his family is unparalleled. Her caption, "Much love ❤️", proves it.

    Be it any occasion; the couple never fails to celebrate it in the most enchanting manner. The shot from Georgina's 28th birthday celebration in Dubai proves they can go to any part of the world to celebrate any family occasion, while the embracement proves their unparallel love.

    The couple spends their vacation on the best possible note. Whether in the mountains or the sea, the steaminess between the two never fails to mesmerise the fans. "Loving you in the sea ❤️" is what Georgina captions in this photo.

    Even during any function or award ceremony of Ronaldo, Georgina accompanies her and ensures to give the desired support to him, making the occasion even more special for him.

