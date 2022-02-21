  • Facebook
    David de Gea makes his intention to stay at Manchester United crystal clear

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Goalkeeper David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2023, has opened up on his future ahead of their Champions League clash against his former club Atletico Madrid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of Manchester United's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Atletico Madrid, goalkeeper David de Gea declared his love for the Red Devils and stated he has no plans to return to his homeland. The 31-year-old, who has been consistent with his performance for United throughout his stint, will face his former club for the first time on Wednesday since leaving Wanda Metropolitano for a record-breaking fee in 2011.

    Also read: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 review: Tottenham upsets City, Leicester stunned by Wolves

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With De Gea's contract coming to an end in June 2023, the goalkeeper is likely to sign a new deal. In an interview with UEFA, the Spaniard has now made his intention to stay at Old Trafford crystal clear, stating that he cannot see himself playing for any club other than Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Declaring his love for his adopted home city, De Gea said, "I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city. Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester," the Spaniard told UEFA.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly, I don't see myself away from Manchester United," De Gea added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking about facing his former club, the goalkeeper stated, "Of course, I'm going back home (for this tie), I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today. But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well; we want to win; it is a Champions League match."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me," the Spain international added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although David de Gea's only Premier League title win came in his second season, the 31-year-old has time and again proved that he was worth all the effort Sir Alex Ferguson took to push Manchester United to splash 18.9 million pounds on him - a British record fee for a goalkeeper at that time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    De Gea, who is likely to win his fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, has made the most saves (96) of any Premier League goalkeeper this season. In his career at Old Trafford so far, the Spain international has made 1,024 league saves in 365 appearances for Manchester United.

    Also read: David de Gea becomes 1st goalkeeper since 2016 to bag Premier League Player of the Month

