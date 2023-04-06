Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA Rankings: India jumps five places; moves to 101st position

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    The FIFA Rankings were updated on Wednesday. While Argentina rose to the top for the first time in six years, India also jumped five places and is ranked 101st.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    The Indian men's football team on Thursday moved up five places to be at the 101st spot in the FIFA rankings, riding on the wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the recent Tri-nation tournament. The 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, respectively, in Imphal last month ensured that India gained 8.57 rating points and five spots, up from the previous 106th spot, to be just one place away from the top 100.

    It was the year's first ranking chart; the previous one was on December 22 last. India is now one place below New Zealand and one place above Kenya. With 1200.66 total points, the Igor Stimac-coached team is in 19th place among 46 Asian nations. India's best ranking was 94th, attained in 1996. The country had rarely breached the top 100.

    ALSO READ: Thanks to Messi and Co's magic, Argentina go top of FIFA World Rankings for first time in 7 years

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    World champion Argentina rose to the top of the list, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain in the top 10. Japan is the top-ranked side among Asian countries.

    (With inputs from PTI)

