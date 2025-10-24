- Home
- Sports
- El Clasico: Barcelona Star Yamal's 'They Steal, They Complain' Remarks Add Fuel to Real Madrid's Fire
El Clasico: Barcelona Star Yamal's 'They Steal, They Complain' Remarks Add Fuel to Real Madrid's Fire
Lamine Yamal’s “they steal, they complain” remarks stir Real Madrid ahead of Clasico. With Kylian Mbappe in red-hot form, Los Blancos aim to avenge last season’s defeats and reclaim supremacy at the Bernabeu this Sunday.
Lamine Yamal’s Words Stir Real Madrid
With Sunday’s El Clasico looming at the Santiago Bernabeu, tensions are rising not just on the pitch but in the minds of Real Madrid players. A recent statement from Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal has added fuel to the fire, while Los Blancos’ new talisman Kylian Mbappe prepares to challenge Barcelona’s early-season struggles.
“They Steal, They Complain” – Yamal’s Remarks Echo in Valdebebas
Lamine Yamal’s words accusing Barcelona of “stealing and complaining” have struck a chord within the Real Madrid dressing room. At Valdebebas, the 18-year-old’s statements were met with a mixture of fatigue and weariness.
The general perception among Madrid players is clear: Yamal is “a bad teammate,” whose off-field behaviour has begun to wear on his opponents. Speaking with Gerard Pique and popular streamer Ibai Llanos, Yamal did not mince words.
“Yes, they steal, they complain, they do things I don't know about...”
His candid admission, just days before the El Clasico, has only reinforced Real Madrid’s focus. Sources at Valdebebas indicate that while the star’s comments were surprising, they are consistent with behaviour previously observed in the Barcelona youth player.
Real Madrid’s Revenge After Last Season’s Clasico Defeats
Last season, Barcelona romped to four victories over Madrid in the El Clasico, contributing to a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. Los Blancos, under Carlo Ancelotti, were left reeling, prompting his eventual departure.
Now, under new coach Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid enters the fixture atop La Liga, two points clear of Barcelona. Despite their position, doubts linger about Madrid’s performance in high-stakes matches. A crushing 5-2 derby defeat against Atletico Madrid and a semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup highlight the inconsistencies that remain in the squad.
“We are very happy with his performance, he’s being decisive,” Alonso said of Mbappe, whose current form has been a bright spot amid concerns.
Mbappe: From Clasico Disappointment to Los Blancos’ Main Threat
Kylian Mbappe has been pivotal for Madrid this season. The 26-year-old striker has scored in his last 11 matches for club and country before Wednesday’s Champions League win over Juventus, contributing 10 of Madrid’s 20 La Liga goals so far—over half of their scoring output.
Yet, his journey with Madrid has had its ups and downs. In his first Clasico at the Bernabéu last year, Barcelona routed Madrid 4-0, with Mbappe struggling to navigate the Catalans’ high defensive line. The Frenchman had one goal disallowed for offside and was caught offside eight times. Spanish newspaper AS described him as “shrunken and without venom.”
Determined to change the narrative, Mbappe steadily improved. Despite Madrid falling 5-2 and 3-2 in subsequent cup finals, he found the net each time. By May, he was unstoppable, scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona, though Los Blancos still lost 4-3 at the Olympic stadium.
This season, the emergence of Turkish playmaker Arda Guler has strengthened Madrid’s attack. Alonso highlighted their growing partnership:
“Arda gets between the lines and there he finds Mbappe well.”
With Barcelona struggling defensively, Madrid believes Mbappe can exploit gaps and make the difference on Sunday.
Historical Context and Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 105 El Clasicos, just one more than Barcelona’s 104, with 52 draws.
Madrid have ten consecutive home wins across all competitions—their joint-longest streak in a decade.
Barcelona lead Europe’s top five leagues in offsides drawn this season, with 44.
A win for Madrid could open a five-point gap on their rivals and silence doubts, while Barcelona aims to rediscover last season’s form under Flick.
As Yamal’s comments linger and Mbappe continues his scoring spree, the stage is set for a El Clasico that promises drama both on and off the pitch.