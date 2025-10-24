Image Credit : Getty

Lamine Yamal’s words accusing Barcelona of “stealing and complaining” have struck a chord within the Real Madrid dressing room. At Valdebebas, the 18-year-old’s statements were met with a mixture of fatigue and weariness.

The general perception among Madrid players is clear: Yamal is “a bad teammate,” whose off-field behaviour has begun to wear on his opponents. Speaking with Gerard Pique and popular streamer Ibai Llanos, Yamal did not mince words.

“Yes, they steal, they complain, they do things I don't know about...”

His candid admission, just days before the El Clasico, has only reinforced Real Madrid’s focus. Sources at Valdebebas indicate that while the star’s comments were surprising, they are consistent with behaviour previously observed in the Barcelona youth player.