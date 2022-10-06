Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omonia vs Man United: Will 'cheerful' Ronaldo get another Europa League start?

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a cheerful and jovial mood. Will the Portuguese talisman make it to the team's starting XI today after being snubbed in the Red Devils' 6-3 thrashing against Manchester City on Sunday?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's expressions during Manchester United's 6-3 thrashing against Manchester City on Sunday indicated piling frustration. However, on Wednesday, the Portuguese talisman looked as cool as a cucumber and showcased a cheerful mood during the Red Devils' training session, forcing fans to wonder if the 37-year-old will get another start in the team's Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday.

    Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Man City star Haaland equals Man United icon's EPL hat-trick tally in debut season

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who had expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory in July, has not been a regular feature in Ten Hag's plans this season. While the debate over whether the Portugal talisman should have been substituted on derby day continues, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has moved on from the frustrating evening.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Visuals of Ronaldo seen smiling and cheerfully joking with his Manchester United teammates have gone viral. The Portuguese superstar flaps his arms joyfully in the video after a cheeky training ground nutmeg on Lisandro Martinez. He also warmly embraces his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot, who has in the past been labelled as the president of the Ronaldo fan club within United.

    WATCH: Ronaldo in good spirits at Manchester United training session

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag gives Ronaldo another Europa League start today against Omonia. The legendary striker is not guaranteed to start, especially with Anthony Martial's return from injury. The Frenchman also did well on Sunday after coming off the bench during the derby defeat and scored two goals, including one from the spot.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking about Ronaldo's frustrations over limited game time for Manchester United this season, Ten Hag stated, "He's not happy that he didn't play on Sunday, don't get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he's happy. Of course, he wants to play, and he's p—-d off when he's not playing."

    Also read: Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's always about, you live by the day, you line up the strongest team you had, but there are differences and no one is the same in the team. He (Ronaldo) is motivated and he gives his best and that is what we expect," the Dutchman concluded. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's upbeat mood, which Ten Hag also implies, will only be an added advantage for the player and team in a busy and match-packed October schedule.

    Also read: Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

    football UEFA Champions League ucl 2022-23 Erling Haaland has not got a release clause for Real Madrid - Pep Guardiola-ayh

    'Erling Haaland has not got a release clause for Real Madrid' - Pep Guardiola

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement against South Africans-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates

    Recent Stories

    Cardiac Arrest: What to do and how to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)? RBA

    Cardiac Arrest: What to do and how to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)?

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

    Exclusive Bahu Humari Rajni Kant actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry drb

    Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry

    Twitter update Users can now tweet using combination of images videos GIFs gcw

    Twitter update: Users can now tweet using combination of images, videos, GIFs

    Video Bhojpuri actress Monalisa romances Pawan Singh in rain wearing SEXY white saree with deep neck blouse RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa romances Pawan Singh in rain wearing SEXY white saree with deep neck blouse

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon