Omonia vs Man United: Will 'cheerful' Ronaldo get another Europa League start?

Ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a cheerful and jovial mood. Will the Portuguese talisman make it to the team's starting XI today after being snubbed in the Red Devils' 6-3 thrashing against Manchester City on Sunday?

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's expressions during Manchester United's 6-3 thrashing against Manchester City on Sunday indicated piling frustration. However, on Wednesday, the Portuguese talisman looked as cool as a cucumber and showcased a cheerful mood during the Red Devils' training session, forcing fans to wonder if the 37-year-old will get another start in the team's Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday. Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Man City star Haaland equals Man United icon's EPL hat-trick tally in debut season

Ronaldo, who had expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory in July, has not been a regular feature in Ten Hag's plans this season. While the debate over whether the Portugal talisman should have been substituted on derby day continues, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has moved on from the frustrating evening.

Visuals of Ronaldo seen smiling and cheerfully joking with his Manchester United teammates have gone viral. The Portuguese superstar flaps his arms joyfully in the video after a cheeky training ground nutmeg on Lisandro Martinez. He also warmly embraces his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot, who has in the past been labelled as the president of the Ronaldo fan club within United. WATCH: Ronaldo in good spirits at Manchester United training session

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag gives Ronaldo another Europa League start today against Omonia. The legendary striker is not guaranteed to start, especially with Anthony Martial's return from injury. The Frenchman also did well on Sunday after coming off the bench during the derby defeat and scored two goals, including one from the spot.

Speaking about Ronaldo's frustrations over limited game time for Manchester United this season, Ten Hag stated, "He's not happy that he didn't play on Sunday, don't get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he's happy. Of course, he wants to play, and he's p—-d off when he's not playing." Also read: Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

"It's always about, you live by the day, you line up the strongest team you had, but there are differences and no one is the same in the team. He (Ronaldo) is motivated and he gives his best and that is what we expect," the Dutchman concluded.

