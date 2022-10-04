Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Rodgers feels Southgate should have Maddison in England's squad

    James Maddison surprised all with his splendid brace for Leicester City on Monday against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers feels that Gareth Southgate must include him in England's World Cup squad.

    football FIFA World Cup 2022 EPL English Premier League 22-23: Brendan Rodgers feels Gareth Southgate should have James Maddison in England squad-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    It was a surprise comeback for English giants Leicester City in its 2022 English Premier League (EPL) clash against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. Being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Tuesday, the hosts thumped the visitors 4-0, thanks to strikes from James Maddison (25 & 35), Harvey Barnes (27) and Patson Daka (73). The win has allowed the Foxes to rise to the 19th spot, while it still has a long road to recovery for the top-four race. Meanwhile, Leicester's head coach was impressed by Maddison's play-making abilities and called for England manager Gareth Southgate to include him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

    Talking to Sky Sports after the success, Rodgers said, "It is a tough job being a manager, and you know what it is like Gary being in there with the available quality. I think it is such a shame for the country and the boy himself. You see, his talent and his performance level for the last 18 months are clear."

    ALSO READ: Man United boss Ten Hag shockingly tells players to 'criticise each other' following derby demolition

    "I think only Harry Kane has been involved in more goals among English players. To not even be in the squad, and I think to have a player even if he is not going to start. Still, a player of that quality... and not only that, in international football, it is the personality to take the ball and be creative to change the game," added Rodgers.

    "James is all of that. He is a brilliant player, and I hope he can continue the form he has shown for the past 18 months over the next few months and somehow get into the team. Because, if you want creativity and personality, he has improved the defensive side of his game. He can play in a couple of positions. For me, he is an outstanding player," Rodgers further reckoned.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland - Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Meanwhile, Maddison spoke on his England prospects and expressed, "It is hard to answer because you want to say the right thing and not the wrong thing, but that is an ambition of mine, a goal of mine. I am a football man. I watch international football, and an opportunity at that level is something I desire and one I know I would have an impact on and one I hope will come my way at some point."

    "I will keep working hard, I have got to have the mindset of forcing my way in because those players at the big clubs are in at the minute, and they are top players, but I think there could be a space for me. So, I will keep working hard and producing performances like that tonight and see where it leads me," concluded Maddison.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Kohli, Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad; social media upset

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana's 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    Recent Stories

    Twitter edit feature is finally here How does it work Is it available in India gcw

    Twitter's edit feature is finally here! How does it work? Is it available in India?

    Gujarat Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district - adt

    Gujarat: Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here - adt

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here

    Hottie at 41 BOLD pictures of birthday girl Shweta Tiwari drb

    Hottie at 41: BOLD pictures of birthday girl Shweta Tiwari

    Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today When how to watch launch live Know expected specs more gcw

    Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon