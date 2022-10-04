FIFA World Cup 2022: Rodgers feels Southgate should have Maddison in England's squad

It was a surprise comeback for English giants Leicester City in its 2022 English Premier League (EPL) clash against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. Being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Tuesday, the hosts thumped the visitors 4-0, thanks to strikes from James Maddison (25 & 35), Harvey Barnes (27) and Patson Daka (73). The win has allowed the Foxes to rise to the 19th spot, while it still has a long road to recovery for the top-four race. Meanwhile, Leicester's head coach was impressed by Maddison's play-making abilities and called for England manager Gareth Southgate to include him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Talking to Sky Sports after the success, Rodgers said, "It is a tough job being a manager, and you know what it is like Gary being in there with the available quality. I think it is such a shame for the country and the boy himself. You see, his talent and his performance level for the last 18 months are clear."

ALSO READ: Man United boss Ten Hag shockingly tells players to 'criticise each other' following derby demolition

"I think only Harry Kane has been involved in more goals among English players. To not even be in the squad, and I think to have a player even if he is not going to start. Still, a player of that quality... and not only that, in international football, it is the personality to take the ball and be creative to change the game," added Rodgers.

"James is all of that. He is a brilliant player, and I hope he can continue the form he has shown for the past 18 months over the next few months and somehow get into the team. Because, if you want creativity and personality, he has improved the defensive side of his game. He can play in a couple of positions. For me, he is an outstanding player," Rodgers further reckoned.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland - Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

Meanwhile, Maddison spoke on his England prospects and expressed, "It is hard to answer because you want to say the right thing and not the wrong thing, but that is an ambition of mine, a goal of mine. I am a football man. I watch international football, and an opportunity at that level is something I desire and one I know I would have an impact on and one I hope will come my way at some point."

"I will keep working hard, I have got to have the mindset of forcing my way in because those players at the big clubs are in at the minute, and they are top players, but I think there could be a space for me. So, I will keep working hard and producing performances like that tonight and see where it leads me," concluded Maddison.