Joao Felix's move to Al-Nassr pushes his combined transfer fees to £195m, placing him fourth among the highest cumulative transfer fees in football history.
Joao Felix’s is now among an exclusive territory of footballers, as he now sits fourth for the highest combined transfer fees paid for any player in the sport’s history. This milestone comes after his departure from Chelsea and his move to Al-Nassr, where he is set to team up with fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club’s initial offer of £26.2m could climb as high as £43.7m if all conditions for add-ons are met, but even without those extras, Félix’s cumulative transfer fees have reached £195m.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Throughout the history of modern football transfers, few players have attracted such substantial investments. Just ahead of Félix in this elite ranking is Ronaldo himself, a football icon whose headline transfers between Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus total £214m.
Romelu Lukaku
While Félix’s tally is impressive, it’s the journey of Romelu Lukaku that stands out even more, with his transfer story beginning modestly at Chelsea and escalating through a series of record-breaking deals at Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Chelsea again. Lukaku’s total? A staggering £320m.
Neymar
All of these notable figures, however, remain in the shadow of Neymar, who continues to command attention for his world-record £200m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. That single mega-deal helped him amass an unprecedented £346m in total transfer fees, securing his position at the top.
Other Players
This rarefied list features other players who have frequently switched clubs for substantial sums, underscoring the modern game’s penchant for blockbuster moves. Other players with highest combined transfer fees include:
- Ousmane Dembélé £190m
- Álvaro Morata £180m
- Antoine Griezmann £178m
- Matthijs de Ligt £171m
- Matheus Cunha £166m
- Philippe Coutinho £156m