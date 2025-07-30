Image Credit : Getty

Joao Felix’s is now among an exclusive territory of footballers, as he now sits fourth for the highest combined transfer fees paid for any player in the sport’s history. This milestone comes after his departure from Chelsea and his move to Al-Nassr, where he is set to team up with fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club’s initial offer of £26.2m could climb as high as £43.7m if all conditions for add-ons are met, but even without those extras, Félix’s cumulative transfer fees have reached £195m.