    Bundesliga 2022-23: Is Nagelsmann getting sacked with Bayern dropping out of top 4?

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Bayern Munich has endured a tough start to the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, slipping out of the top four in the table. While Julian Nagelsmann could be on the firing line, here's what club president Herbert Hainer says.

    German champion Bayern Munich has had a challenging and turbulent start to the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. In seven matches, it has endured three wins and draws each, along with a loss, as it has dropped out of the top four in the points table and is five points behind current leader Union Berlin. Consequently, fingers are being pointed out at club head coach Julian Nagelsmann. At the same time, some reports suggest that he could be sacked if things do not turn around significantly for the Bavarians in the coming weeks. However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has instead backed the German, while the club continues to fare well in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

    Talking to TZ on Monday, Hainer measured, "Four Bundesliga games without a win at Bayern is, of course, not what our fans and all of us imagine. We see our team's many goal chances in every match currently not reflected in our results. We are completely convinced of Julian Nagelsmann and our entire team."

    "After the international break, we will attack again, as we know from FC Bayern. The season has just started, and we know we have the potential to achieve our big goals," concluded Hainer. Also, Bavarians' CEO Oliver Kahn supports Nagelsmann, saying, "We always have the strength to get back to the front, where we belong, to the top of the table."

    Notably, Bayern has won just three of its last ten Bundesliga games. However, the final three matches of last season took place after it had already secured its tenth title in a row. The Bavarians' last Bundesliga game was away to a relegation-threatened Augsburg, which the visitors lost 0-1, while it was their maiden loss of the season.

