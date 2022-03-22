Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana survives horrific car crash ahead of Cameroon's World Cup playoff

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly walked away unharmed from a horrifying car crash on his way to play for Cameroon in their World Cup play-off against Algeria.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly walked away unharmed from a horrifying car crash while he was on his way to play for Cameroon's crucial Qatar World Cup 2022 playoff against Algeria. Following this incident, horrifying photographs of two cars smashed into each with both bonnets destroyed and the ground covered in debris went viral on social media.

The 25-year-old was travelling to the capital city of Yaounde when the accident reportedly took place, but Onana was fortunate enough to escape unscathed. Reports add he was headed to Cameroon's training camp in Douala at the time of the crash. No casualties have been reported in the collision from either vehicle.

According to a report in The Sun, despite being involved in the horrific incident, the Ajax goalkeeper is still on course to start for Cameroon in the crucial World Cup 2022 playoff to be played on Friday. Also watch: Video of Andra Onana's accident

Onana, a Champions League semi-finalist in 2019, was pegged as one of the most exciting goalkeepers of this generation before his career took a hit following a failed drug test. The Cameroon international was banned for one year by UEFA after testing positive for Furosemide but claimed he had accidentally taken his wife's medication.

Following an appeal, Onana's suspension was reduced to nine months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found 'no significant fault' from the goalkeeper.

Onana, who is set to leave Ajax on a free transfer this summer, recalled the horror of trying to clear his name in an earlier interview with the Guardian. "Football turns its back. I was just trying to survive come back better. Try to always see the positive side. But sometimes you can't," he said in December.

"As a goalkeeper, it's difficult: you go, someone else plays. There are moments you think about giving in. I was lucky: I have good people. If that happens and you're alone, you're going to give up. You won't have the will to go through it," Onana added.

