Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana survives horrific car crash ahead of Cameroon's World Cup playoff

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly walked away unharmed from a horrifying car crash on his way to play for Cameroon in their World Cup play-off against Algeria. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L), CFootCameroun Twitter (R)

    Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly walked away unharmed from a horrifying car crash while he was on his way to play for Cameroon's crucial Qatar World Cup 2022 playoff against Algeria. Following this incident, horrifying photographs of two cars smashed into each with both bonnets destroyed and the ground covered in debris went viral on social media.

    Image Credit: CFootCameroun Twitter

    The 25-year-old was travelling to the capital city of Yaounde when the accident reportedly took place, but Onana was fortunate enough to escape unscathed. Reports add he was headed to Cameroon's training camp in Douala at the time of the crash. No casualties have been reported in the collision from either vehicle.

    Image Credit: CFootCameroun Twitter

    According to a report in The Sun, despite being involved in the horrific incident, the Ajax goalkeeper is still on course to start for Cameroon in the crucial World Cup 2022 playoff to be played on Friday.

    Also watch: Video of Andra Onana's accident

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Onana, a Champions League semi-finalist in 2019, was pegged as one of the most exciting goalkeepers of this generation before his career took a hit following a failed drug test. The Cameroon international was banned for one year by UEFA after testing positive for Furosemide but claimed he had accidentally taken his wife's medication.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following an appeal, Onana's suspension was reduced to nine months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found 'no significant fault' from the goalkeeper.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Onana, who is set to leave Ajax on a free transfer this summer, recalled the horror of trying to clear his name in an earlier interview with the Guardian. "Football turns its back. I was just trying to survive come back better. Try to always see the positive side. But sometimes you can't," he said in December. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "As a goalkeeper, it's difficult: you go, someone else plays. There are moments you think about giving in. I was lucky: I have good people. If that happens and you're alone, you're going to give up. You won't have the will to go through it," Onana added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's the way you're perceived, too. It's 'doping': you're a 'drug addict'. How are you going to explain to your parents that you've tested positive when you've never smoked or drunk," the Ajax goalkeeper concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally snt

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: No Ruben Dias, Pepe and more leave Portugal fans sweating snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: No Ruben Dias, Pepe and more leave Portugal fans sweating

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as ridiculous?-ayh

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as 'ridiculous'?

    Recent Stories

    FA Cup 2021-22: Will Chelsea fans be allowed during semis? Football Association FA working with United Kingdom UK government-ayh

    FA Cup: Will Chelsea fans be allowed during semis? FA working with UK government

    New Delhi world s most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year Report gcw

    New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year: Report

    Vijay Thalapathy Pooja Hegde Beast avoids clash with Yash KGF 2 gets new release date drb

    Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    football ligue 1 paris saint germain dressing room split into two camps after recent disastrous run snt

    PSG's dressing room split into 'two camps' after recent disastrous run?

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon