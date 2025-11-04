5 WNBA Stars Who Could Be Playing Their Final Season During 2026 Campaign
Several WNBA legends may be nearing retirement. Here are five players who could finish their careers in 2026.
Brittney Griner Nearing The End Of A Historic Career
Brittney Griner has accomplished nearly everything possible in the sport, from WNBA championships to Olympic gold medals. Now 35, she has taken on a reduced role, logging limited minutes in Atlanta this past season. With her “core” eligibility expired and new priorities off the court, 2026 could be the year she decides to step away. Regardless of when she retires, her influence on and off the court will remain lasting.
Alysha Clark’s Leadership May Be In Its Final Chapter
Alysha Clark has built her reputation on defense, hustle, and leadership. After winning Sixth Player of the Year in 2023, she has continued to provide steady veteran presence wherever she has played. Recently traded back to Washington, Clark now finds herself on a roster focused on developing young stars like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. If 2026 is her farewell season, she will leave as one of the most respected professionals in league history.
Courtney Vandersloot Facing A Crossroads After Injury
Few players have defined the modern point guard role like Courtney Vandersloot. She will turn 37 before the next season and is coming off a torn ACL that sidelined her for much of 2025. Still, she intends to return, a testament to her competitive drive. With the Chicago Sky shifting toward a rebuild around Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Hailey Van Lith, 2026 could either be her comeback or her curtain call. Either way, her career remains one of the most decorated in WNBA history.
Nneka Ogwumike’s Legacy Of Leadership And Consistency
Nneka Ogwumike has long been a stabilizing force wherever she has played. After joining the Seattle Storm, she has guided a young roster with her trademark professionalism and consistency. Now an unrestricted free agent and no longer eligible for the “core” designation, she may be nearing the end of her playing days. If 2026 is her final season, she will leave behind a legacy defined by excellence, leadership, and service to the game.
Skylar Diggins-Smith Weighing Her Future In The League
Skylar Diggins-Smith remains one of the most dynamic guards in the WNBA, but her future is uncertain. After battling injuries and leading a Seattle team in transition, she faces the decision every star eventually must make: pursue another championship or close a brilliant chapter. The 2026 season could be when she makes that choice. Whatever she decides, her competitiveness and drive will remain hallmarks of her career.