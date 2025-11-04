Image Credit : Getty

Few players have defined the modern point guard role like Courtney Vandersloot. She will turn 37 before the next season and is coming off a torn ACL that sidelined her for much of 2025. Still, she intends to return, a testament to her competitive drive. With the Chicago Sky shifting toward a rebuild around Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Hailey Van Lith, 2026 could either be her comeback or her curtain call. Either way, her career remains one of the most decorated in WNBA history.